Self-serve GHG emissions calculation—powered by Envizi expertise
Not every emissions calculation requires a full accounting platform or custom-built solution. Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel enables hands-on emissions calculations within familiar spreadsheet environments.
Users populate preconfigured templates with activity data—such as energy consumption or fuel use—while embedded formulas retrieve emissions factors from Envizi’s factor library to calculate results.
Built for practitioners, iIdeal for:
Access a managed global and regional emission factor catalog, ensuring up-to-date, transparent calculations. Select the emission factors of your choice for calculation without the complexity of building, maintaining, or updating an in-house emission factor library.
Get started quickly with prebuilt formulas, predefined activity input filters, and ready-to-use templates that simplify data entry, reduce manual configuration, and help ensure accurate, standardized emissions calculations from day one.
Follow calculation methods aligned with the GHG Protocol. Utilizing the logic contained within the Envizi factor selection algorithm to calculate Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions for credible, standardized, and audit-ready reporting across use cases.
Use the Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel as a starting point, with the flexibility to scale into the broader IBM Envizi Suite, including emissions accounting and automated reporting, as emissions data maturity and enterprise reporting needs grow.
No. Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel is designed for self-serve calculation and analysis. Enterprises requiring governed workflows, controls, and audit-ready reporting should use Envizi’s Emissions Accounting solutions.
Envizi Emissions API is built for developers and ISVs creating their own emissions solutions. Emissions Calculations in Excel is built for business users who want to calculate emissions directly in Excel—no coding required.
Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel supports emissions calculation and analysis. Many customers use it as an input into broader reporting processes or as a stepping stone toward a full GHG accounting platform.
Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel uses Envizi-governed emissions factors for Scope 1, 2 and 3,
Ready to refine your GHG emissions accounting?
Get a closer look IBM Envizi and how it can help you calculate, track and report on your greenhouse gas emissions.