IBM Envizi Emissions API

The Envizi emissions API enables both developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to embed emissions calculation capabilities directly in their own applications. The API exposes Envizi's extensive emissions factor library and standardized accounting methodologies, allowing teams to build custom solutions without developing and maintaining emissions logic and factor records themselves.
By leveraging Envizi's expertise, development teams can accelerate time to market while ensuring calculations are aligned with globally recognized standards.
Developer Friendly Integration
Embed emissions calculations directly into your software using REST APIs. Send activity data from your application and return accurate CO₂e results in real time—seamlessly integrate carbon insights into existing workflows, dashboards, and user experiences without disrupting your architecture.
Scalable, Enterprise Ready
Support emissions calculations across multiple customers, regions, and high-volume use cases with confidence.
The Emissions API is built for easy integration, allowing organizations across industries to power a broad spectrum of emissions and sustainability use cases.
Standardized emissions calculations across all Scopes 1, 2, and 3, delivering transparent, consistent, and compliant calculations.
Access a managed, globally recognized library of global, regional and industry-specific emission factor datasets, ensuring calculations use up-to-date, transparent factors without the complexity of building, maintaining, or updating an in-house emission factor library.
Access comprehensive API collections along with an SDK for Python
Launch emissions features quickly without the pressure of sourcing emission factors or the burden of building complex calculation logic in-house.
Stateless, no-data-stored API architecture means lower burden on software platform infrastructure, with fewer concerns around data protection and hosting.
Emission factors and methodologies are managed centrally, ensuring users automatically benefit from the latest updates with no manual effort required.
Clear documentation, sample code, and sandbox access for fast integration.
Designed for flexibility—use the API to build, extend, or embed emissions logic wherever it’s needed.
No. Envizi Emissions API is designed for developers, software product teams and ISVs to embed emissions calculations in existing software solutions. Enterprises requiring governed workflows, controls, and audit-ready reporting should use Envizi’s Emissions Accounting solutions.
Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel is built for business users who want to calculate emissions directly in Excel—no coding required. Envizi Emissions API is built for developers and ISVs creating their own emissions solutions.
Envizi Emissions API uses Envizi-governed emissions factors for Scope 1, 2 and 3.
