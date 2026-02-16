IBM Envizi Emissions API

The Envizi emissions API enables both developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to embed emissions calculation capabilities directly in their own applications. The API exposes Envizi's extensive emissions factor library and standardized accounting methodologies, allowing teams to build custom solutions without developing and maintaining emissions logic and factor records themselves.

By leveraging Envizi's expertise, development teams can accelerate time to market while ensuring calculations are aligned with globally recognized standards.



Developer Friendly Integration

Embed emissions calculations directly into your software using REST APIs. Send activity data from your application and return accurate CO₂e results in real time—seamlessly integrate carbon insights into existing workflows, dashboards, and user experiences without disrupting your architecture.



Scalable, Enterprise Ready

Support emissions calculations across multiple customers, regions, and high-volume use cases with confidence.