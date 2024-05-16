IBM Db2 Mirror for i enables continuous availability for your mission-critical applications. It provides a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of zero. Db2 Mirror for i synchronously mirrors database updates between two separate nodes via remote direct memory access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) network. Applications can be deployed in an active-active or active-passive (with read access on the secondary) mode.
Provides a Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of zero, enabling continuous application availability
Flexibility to choose between active-active and active-passive configurations for the application layer.
Intuitive GUI for easy monitoring and management of Db2 Mirror