Db2 Intelligence Center is an AI-powered management console for Db2 and Db2 Warehouse that simplifies how teams run, monitor, and optimize their databases across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It provides a unified interface where DBAs can monitor performance in real time, automate routine tasks, troubleshoot issues faster with guided insights, and fine-tune queries and configurations for peak efficiency.
Designed for teams of all sizes and skill levels, it reduces tool sprawl, eliminates manual overhead, and shifts database operations from reactive to proactive—helping teams improve uptime, accelerate performance, and focus on what matters most.
A single, intuitive pane of glass to monitor and manage a fleet of Db2 database instances across hybrid environments, reducing context-switching and improving visibility across your entire estate.
A generative AI-powered assistant that provides guidance through natural language. By leveraging telemetry data, the assistant helps DBAs resolve common database issues, optimize performance, and skill up on Db2 faster. The AI assistant is also your Db2 encyclopedia. It provides answers specific to your Db2 version and, significantly reducing the effort to find answers to Db2 questions.
Db2-specific monitoring with deep visibility into metrics like CPU, I/O, waits, and locks — that enables fast root-cause identification, prevents degradation, and reduces troubleshooting time.
Automated analysis and tuning of queries with AI-powered recommendations for indexing and structure — driving consistent performance and reducing the need for manual SQL tuning.
Simplified configuration management with an intuitive interface to view, edit, and track Db2 settings — minimizing errors, improving governance, and reducing manual overhead.
Securely manage, schedule, and execute scripts (SQL, CLI) in a centralized environment — scaling effortlessly while simplifying maintenance, governance, and documentation.
Ready to simplify your Db2 management and optimize your database performance? Discover how Db2 Intelligence Center can help.