Db2 Genius Hub: Powering the autonomous experience

AI-powered. Adaptive. Designed for DBAs who want less firefighting and more control.

Try the sandbox trial Try free for 30 days
Screenshot of Db2 Intelligence Center product interface
A minimalist icon representing a cloud database, featuring a gradient blue palette. The design includes a cloud outline and a cylindrical database symbol in the center. The visual style is clean and modern, suitable for tech-related contexts.
Join us in New York City to get a first look into the Db2 autonomous database experience with Db2 Genius Hub.
Register today

Overview

IBM Db2 Genius Hub is an AI-powered console experience that powers the Db2 autonomous database with its agentic features. It continuously correlates performance signals and operational context across your Db2 estate. Teams can quickly understand what changed, why it happened, and what to do next with optimal recommendations backed by IBM expertise. This operates with a human-in-the-loop autonomous operation where it is safe and governed, enabling teams to adopt autonomy at their own pace while maintaining transparency and control across production environments.

Built for enterprise trust, Db2 Genius Hub reduces manual overhead and shifts teams from reactive firefighting to proactive management, helping improve uptime and reduce downtime risk.

news
Illustration of a paper form within a incomplete circle
Db2 Sets the New Standard as the Autonomous Database for the Agentic Era
The Db2 autonomous database experience is revolutionizing Db2 operations powered by the newly released IBM Db2 Genius Hub
Features
Agentic Maintenance

25% reduction in management costs

Automate critical tasks, such as tuning & patching. Each action is observable and reversible, ensuring operational autonomy without sacrificing control.

Activities:

  • Engine Installation & Updates
  • Database Performance Optimization
  • Health Check
  • Backups & Recovery Preparation (coming soon)
  • Integrity Checks & Cleanup (coming soon)
Agentic Healing

30% reduction in manual intervention

Continuously monitor usage patterns, detecting anomalies early. This reduces the likelihood of SEV-1 incidents and ensures planned work takes priority over firefighting.

Activities:

  • Anomaly Detection & Resolution see demo
  • Locking Issue Resolution
  • Query Spilling Resolution
  • Workload Queueing Resolution
Agentic Response

30% reduction in time to resolution

When issues arise, explain what changed, why it matters, and how to address it — saving hours of root-cause analysis. Every recommendation is auditable, helping build trust.

Activities:

  • Performance Problem Determination
  • What’s Changed Analysis for Incident Management see demo
  • Conversational Telemetry see demo
  • Deep Research with Multi-Step Reasoning
  • Incident Summary Report
  • Log Analysis for Advanced Problem Determination

Read from our technical experts

Read from IBM subject matter experts, learn from the experiences of fellow Db2 users, and take the opportunity to share your own best practices.

 Read the latest blogs
Take the next step

Ready to simplify your Db2 management and optimize your database performance? Discover how Db2 Intelligence Center can help.

 Join the Db2 community Try free for 30 days
More ways to explore Technical documentation Join the Db2 TechXchange community Support Db2 Product Roadmap