AI-powered. Adaptive. Designed for DBAs who want less firefighting and more control.
IBM Db2 Genius Hub is an AI-powered console experience that powers the Db2 autonomous database with its agentic features. It continuously correlates performance signals and operational context across your Db2 estate. Teams can quickly understand what changed, why it happened, and what to do next with optimal recommendations backed by IBM expertise. This operates with a human-in-the-loop autonomous operation where it is safe and governed, enabling teams to adopt autonomy at their own pace while maintaining transparency and control across production environments.
Built for enterprise trust, Db2 Genius Hub reduces manual overhead and shifts teams from reactive firefighting to proactive management, helping improve uptime and reduce downtime risk.
25% reduction in management costs
Automate critical tasks, such as tuning & patching. Each action is observable and reversible, ensuring operational autonomy without sacrificing control.
Activities:
30% reduction in manual intervention
Continuously monitor usage patterns, detecting anomalies early. This reduces the likelihood of SEV-1 incidents and ensures planned work takes priority over firefighting.
Activities:
30% reduction in time to resolution
When issues arise, explain what changed, why it matters, and how to address it — saving hours of root-cause analysis. Every recommendation is auditable, helping build trust.
Activities:
Read from IBM subject matter experts, learn from the experiences of fellow Db2 users, and take the opportunity to share your own best practices.
Ready to simplify your Db2 management and optimize your database performance? Discover how Db2 Intelligence Center can help.