Databricks Spark integration

To achieve continuous Spark observability and monitoring, IBM® Databand® features seamless Databricks integration through Spark workloads.
IBM Databand provides Spark observability in the context of your broader pipelines so you can detect data incidents earlier and resolve them faster.
Databand collects Spark-specific metadata such as job metrics as well as Spark execution logs across Python and Scala/Java Spark applications. This includes advanced tracking capabilities for Spark deployments on watsonx.data, EMR, Databricks and Dataproc.
Try an interactive product tour of Databand to see how easy it is to create and debug data incident alerts and get started with dashboards and reports.
Receive real-time alerts on Spark executions and data quality incidents.
See historical trends of different Spark processes to detect anomalies and incidents.
Use Databand’s runtime incident lineage to view how Spark executions impact downstream data.