DataStage observability integration

As an industry-leading data integration tool, DataStage helps data teams design, develop and run jobs that move and transform data. When data issues arise, the last thing these busy teams need is to have to jump back and forth between systems to resolve them.

DataStage integration with IBM Databand solves this by providing continuous observability during the execution of your DataStage jobs. Powerful alerting capabilities help you know whenever a job breaks and how to quickly fix it so you can confidently ensure the delivery of quality data.