To go from simply observing data incidents to resolving them fast, IBM® Databand® provides single-pane-of-glass data incident management.
You simply can’t afford to wait hours to know that a critical pipeline is down or a data set isn’t going to be delivered. Unfortunately, traditional data monitoring tools and reactive observability solutions often lead to breached data service level agreements (SLAs).
IBM Databand delivers data incident management from a single pane of glass so you can see, respond and resolve all your data incidents without jumping from screen to screen. Create custom alerts on missed data deliveries, unexpected schema changes and anomalies in column-level, route alerts to all your data stakeholders in real-time and create smart communication workflows to resolve the root cause of data quality issues.
Try an interactive product tour of Databand to see how easy it is to create and debug data incident alerts and get started with dashboards and reports.
Discover data incidents as they occur, not after they happen. Databand proactively identifies data incidents from specific datasets, data lake locations, pipelines and tables.
With automated issue detection, alerting and routing, Databand’s incident management empowers you to find and fix data issues before guaranteed delivery deadlines.
Rapid remediation happens when the right people have the context they need. Databand’s custom notifications and root cause analysis alert relevant stakeholders with log and error information all in one place.
Databand integrates with the data pipeline and integration tools you already use and love, like Apache Airflow and IBM® DataStage®, for continuous data observability across your data fabric and modern data stack.