You simply can’t afford to wait hours to know that a critical pipeline is down or a data set isn’t going to be delivered. Unfortunately, traditional data monitoring tools and reactive observability solutions often lead to breached data service level agreements (SLAs).

IBM Databand delivers data incident management from a single pane of glass so you can see, respond and resolve all your data incidents without jumping from screen to screen. Create custom alerts on missed data deliveries, unexpected schema changes and anomalies in column-level, route alerts to all your data stakeholders in real-time and create smart communication workflows to resolve the root cause of data quality issues.