To go from simply observing data incidents to resolving them fast, IBM® Databand® provides single-pane-of-glass data incident management.

You simply can’t afford to wait hours to know that a critical pipeline is down or a data set isn’t going to be delivered. Unfortunately, traditional data monitoring tools and reactive observability solutions often lead to breached data service level agreements (SLAs).

IBM Databand delivers data incident management from a single pane of glass so you can see, respond and resolve all your data incidents without jumping from screen to screen. Create custom alerts on missed data deliveries, unexpected schema changes and anomalies in column-level, route alerts to all your data stakeholders in real-time and create smart communication workflows to resolve the root cause of data quality issues.
Benefits Detect data incidents in real-time

Discover data incidents as they occur, not after they happen. Databand proactively identifies data incidents from specific datasets, data lake locations, pipelines and tables.

 Deliver data SLAs with confidence

With automated issue detection, alerting and routing, Databand’s incident management empowers you to find and fix data issues before guaranteed delivery deadlines.

 Resolve errors faster

Rapid remediation happens when the right people have the context they need. Databand’s custom notifications and root cause analysis alert relevant stakeholders with log and error information all in one place.
What’s included
Comprehensive dashboards Databand provides data incident management across your data stack so you can see all your runs, tasks and errors with single-pane-of-glass clarity.
Customizable alerts Keep your data engineering and platform teams focused by cutting down on alert fatigue. Set severity specific alerts for data SLAs like missed data deliveries, unexpected schema changes and anomalies in column-level statistics.
Automated notifications When a data incident occurs, time is of the essence. Databand routes alerts to your specific data stakeholders in real-time using tools you already love, like Slack, PagerDuty, email and more.
Root cause analysis Databand tracks metadata and logs from task executors so you can access all log and error information in one place. Compare trends on data and code changes to quickly identify the root cause of problems.
Integrations

Databand integrates with the data pipeline and integration tools you already use and love, like Apache Airflow and IBM® DataStage®, for continuous data observability across your data fabric and modern data stack.

Take the next step  

Implement proactive data observability with IBM Databand today so you can know when there’s a data health issue before your users do.

