IBM® Databand® offers tighter integration with Control-M, providing a comprehensive understanding of data workflow health and performance.
Data teams use Control-M for efficient job scheduling and monitoring, helping to ensure automated workflows and reducing manual effort. However, they sometimes face delayed issue detection, slow root cause analysis, potential data quality issues and hindered performance optimization.
That’s where Databand helps.
Integrating Control-M with Databand provides continuous observability and real-time visibility into workflows, improving the overall reliability and efficiency of your Control-M environment.
Try an interactive product tour of Databand to see how simple it is to create and debug data incident alerts and get started with dashboards and reports.
Gain deep insights into performance metrics with anomaly alerting, enabling you to optimize your workflows proactively.
Work with any orchestration, data integration or workflow automation tools you might be using, including Control-M, bringing all your monitoring data under one roof.
Pinpoint the exact cause of problems quickly with comprehensive logs and traces, leading to swifter resolutions.
Integrating Databand observability capabilities with your Control-M data pipeline is a simple, no-code process that takes just five minutes to set up.
1. Enter Control-M credentials
Select the Control-M integration option and enter details such as the EM URL and application programming interface (API) token.
2. Select assets
Next, select the assets that must be synchronized and monitored by Databand.
Anomaly alerting with Databand proactively identifies deviations in Control-M task flows, enabling swift issue detection and resolution.
Databand displays Control-M runtime details, including run duration and state, for continuous monitoring.
Access log details under each task to offer insights into the health and performance of the data pipeline at a much deeper level.