When a data issue happens, it’s rarely an isolated incident. The adverse effects cascade to dependent pipelines, datasets and interconnected operations. Pretty graphs without actions don’t help. And manually tracing data lineage can be an overly time-consuming and complex process.

IBM Databand’s end-to-end data lineage and impact analysis gives you the full story of your data as it moves. By showing you the connected parts of your data stack, you can quickly understand the impact of data incidents on upstream and downstream data flows.