To catch data process and pipeline errors sooner, IBM® Databand® provides unified, centralized data pipeline monitoring.
For most organizations, observability is siloed. Different teams collect metadata on the pipelines they own, which may not connect to critical downstream or upstream events. More importantly, that metadata isn’t visualized or reported on a dashboard that can be viewed across teams.
Data pipeline monitoring with IBM Databand connects to your data processes and pipelines to automatically detect incidents like missing operations, failed jobs and anomalous run durations. It’s designed to help organizations manage an expanding landscape of pipelines while avoiding unwelcome surprises. Unify error logging to discover why a pipeline error occurred, automatically track when missed or failed operations occur and view historical trends of impacted datasets.
Try an interactive product tour of Databand to see how easy it is to create and debug data incident alerts and get started with dashboards and reports.
Monitor pipelines for early warning signals of failures or missed SLAs.
Get visibility across DAGs, data flows and levels of infrastructure for better pipeline reliability.
Know exactly how to fix your pipelines with automatic notification management, logging and lineage.
Databand integrates with the data pipeline and integration tools you already use and love, like Apache Airflow and IBM® DataStage®, for continuous data observability across your data fabric and modern data stack.