To achieve continuous Azure Data Factory (ADF) observability and monitoring, IBM® Databand® features a no-code, ADF integration.
As an Azure customer, your data teams likely use ADF for pipeline orchestration and transformation. However, without continuous monitoring of your data factories, you might not detect broken pipelines, missed data deliveries and breached data SLAs.
That’s where Databand can help.
Integrating ADF with IBM Databand provides continuous observability across your data factories so you can know when an ADF pipeline breaks and how to fix it quickly.
Try an interactive product tour of Databand to see how easy it is to create and debug data incident alerts and get started with dashboards and reports.
Ensure your teams are never caught by surprise by creating a variety of alerts for pipeline and data set incidents, including ADF-specific metrics.
Gain insights into your operational lineage and receive impact analysis across your connected tool stacks like Snowflake, Redshift, S3, and Azure Data Lake Storage with Databand.
Use the power of Databand’s alerting capabilities to notify Microsoft Teams channels of critical ADF issues as soon as they happen.
Integrating Databand’s observability capabilities with your ADF subscription is a simple, no-code process that can be set up in as little as five minutes.
1. Enter Azure credentials
Select the ADF integration option, and then enter the integration details from your Azure subscription.
2. Select data factories
Then, select the resource groups and their corresponding data factories that you want connected.
Databand’s comprehensive set of capabilities helps simplify and centralize your ADF observability.
Databand, like its other integrations, enables anomaly alerting on various metrics derived from your ADF pipeline behavior like state, duration, task state and task duration.
Databand displays the full history of your ADF run durations. This way you can see whether there are any issues or anomalies in the run behavior.
Databand will automatically collect the input and output logs from your ADF activities. If there is an error log, Databand will surface the task overview on the run details screens.