As problems with data often lie below the surface, data engineering squads understand they must do more than simply execute data pipeline runs from one point to the next. That said, because data deliveries contain thousands of rows and values, it’s common for delays, poor quality and volatility within the data itself to go overlooked.

Data quality monitoring with IBM Databand connects to your data pipelines and datasets to alert on problems like schema changes, duplicates, null values and data freshness. It also gives you the ability to visualize datasets over time, so you can analyze trends and find patterns in data quality that require immediate attention.