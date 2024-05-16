Home Storage CTERA CTERA
Provides secure file sharing and remote file backup from edge to data center using IBM Cloud Object Storage
Discover what CTERA can do for your business

The IBM® CTERA enterprise file services platform is an object storage enabled delivery solution that combines enterprise endpoint backup software, file sync and share software and an object storage gateway to address enterprise user file access. CTERA helps customers securely sync, share, protect and govern data using IBM Cloud Object Storage and it also delivers a highly integrated solution that can support you in your data centers.
Benefits
Increase productivity

Fuel workplace productivity across the globe with secure, distributed access to valuable content.

 Improve efficiency

Create a unified file services solution with a single source of distributed data.

 Reduce costs

Experience dramatic TCO savings when compared with existing architectures.

 Enhance collaboration

Provide a single comprehensive solution for remote access, backup and collaboration.

 Choose your deployment

Choose your deployment based on your preference for a public, private or hybrid cloud environment.
Key features of CTERA
IBM integrated solution

This integrated solution with IBM Cloud Object Storage and CTERA can be purchased and supported directly from IBM or an IBM Business Partner. The solution has been fully tested and validated by IBM and is part of our validated solutions portfolio.
Easily scale file storage using IBM Cloud Object Storage

IBM COS is the underlying storage layer for CTERA so the online scalability and ease of expansion is part of the CTERA solution.
Secure enterprise file collaboration

CTERA offers your business a highly secure enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) solution that helps you boost operational productivity and better protect sensitive company data. The EFSS solution also offers a robust suite of security features, giving administrators and IT teams better visibility around access and sharing, while private encryption keys allow you to remain in control of your content.
Remote file data protection and backup

The CTERA cloud server data protection solution offers a cloud-neutral platform to safeguard and back up your data either in the cloud or from cloud to cloud. This multitenant, scalable platform is better aligned to modern business needs and provides more granular data protection and faster data recovery from the cloud. Source-based encryption and backup architecture mean that data is robustly protected and more efficiently backed up.
Improved file sharing across sites

The cloud drive and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) file storage circumvents the need for file servers and office network-attached storage (NAS) by connecting your organization to the cloud infrastructure of your choice. Your team can store and sync information across your business in a private, virtual private or public cloud environment and manage access, devices and performance from a central dashboard — lowering costs and avoiding onsite visits.
Supports large number of remote sites

CTERA is able to leverage all the capabilities of IBM COS and the multi-site capable storage system and can get more efficient with more sites configured.
Hardware and software support for IBM Storage, IBM Power and IBM Z
Optimize your support model with tiered service options

IBM Premium Support Services streamlines the entire support process by leveraging analytics tools and dedicated support specialists.

Premium Support for IBM Storage & IBM Power Upgrade warranty and maintenance for IBM Storage

Maintain the highest level of availability with best in-class IT support and keep your mission-critical systems running smoothly.

Buy or upgrade now IDC MarketScape names IBM as a Leader in Support Services

Based on the IDC study, 85% of enterprises mentioned support services as a key differentiator when choosing a vendor to purchase datacenter systems.

