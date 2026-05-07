AI-driven insights and automation improve resilience across applications
Resilience breaks down when data, runtime and operations are disconnected. IBM Concert® Resilience unifies them in a continuous, data-driven view, so teams can move beyond manual assessments and act based on their real-time resilience posture scores. The result is earlier gap detection, smarter risk prioritization and more reliable operations at scale.
Collect, correlate and score siloed organizational data to create a unified resilience view. With system health brought into clearer focus, teams can spot gaps sooner, align faster and make well-informed decisions.
Get a clear view of resilience gaps across applications and environments. By continuously analyzing signals, teams can spot weaknesses early, understand where risk is building and focus attention before issues escalate.
Automated workflows and real-time insights help teams recover faster and reduce downtime. With fewer manual tasks, they can coordinate actions across domains, respond sooner and improve availability and recoverability.
Move beyond reactive fixes to continuous improvement. With Concert Resilience, teams can track changes in security posture over time, enforce consistent standards and continuously strengthen resilience across applications and environments.
Create a shared framework for resilience across development, SRE and operations teams. With everyone working from the same standard, teams can measure, prioritize and improve resilience more consistently while reducing silos and supporting scale.