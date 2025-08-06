No-charge product that contains components and common infrastructure-related functionality required for select IBM IMS Tools
IBM® Common Services Library for z/OS® is a no-charge product that contains various components and common infrastructure-related functionality required by and shared across select IBM IMS® Tools. The Common Services Library shares these functions between products, rather than including this functionality separately.
Helps remove sensitive or confidential user data, such as customer business information from IMS log records
Determine the impact of buffer pool changes without guesswork.
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
Reduce operational complexity with an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple datasets and fast path areas.
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.