IBM Common Services Library for z/OS

No-charge product that contains components and common infrastructure-related functionality required for select IBM IMS Tools

Benefits

IBM® Common Services Library for z/OS® is a no-charge product that contains various components and common infrastructure-related functionality required by and shared across select IBM IMS® Tools. The Common Services Library shares these functions between products, rather than including this functionality separately.
Consolidates and provides connectivity

With functionality required for select IBM IMS Tools
Keeps data secure

Helps remove sensitive or confidential user data, such as customer business information from IMS log records
Provides infrastructure

For IBM IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS
Offers shared functionality

Common infrastructure-related functionality required by and shared across select IBM IMS Tools

Related solutions

IMS Buffer Pool Analyzer for z/OS

Determine the impact of buffer pool changes without guesswork.

IMS Database Solution Pack for z/OS

Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.

IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS

Reduce operational complexity with an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple datasets and fast path areas.

IMS Tools

Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.

Resources

IBM Documentation
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
Support
Find solutions by using support search or open a support case.
What's new
Learn about the latest product news and information.
IBM Developer Community
Explore technical topics, find trial software and join the community.
