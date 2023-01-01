The United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a federal agency that oversees financial institutions, enforces federal securities laws and regulates securities exchanges to prevent market manipulation.



The SEC issued Rule 17a-4 as a set of requirements for record-keeping in the financial services industry. Paragraph (f) of the rule focuses on digital and electronic storage, and describes requirements around data retention, indexing and accessibility of electronic financial records to ensure that, if necessary, those records can be audited or subpoenaed.

Broker-dealers and other members of the financial services industry who keep financial records on electronic storage media must be in compliance with SEC Rule 17a-4(f).

Amendments to Rule 17a-4

In 2023, the SEC made amendments to the rule as it pertains to the recordkeeping rules applicable to broker-dealers. Specifically Rule 17a-4(i) was amended to allow the use of an Alternative Undertaking letter by Cloud Service Providers.