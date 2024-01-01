The HCF provides for three levels of certification: Strategic, Assured and Uncertified. IBM Cloud maintains HCF Strategic certification, which represents the highest level of assurance and is only available to cloud service providers that allow the government to specify ownership and control conditions, as well as increased security controls.

Strategic certified cloud services are required for sensitive government data, whole-of-government systems and systems rated at the classification level of “PROTECTED,” and are suitable for other government customers with a high-risk profile, or those seeking additional protections for their data.