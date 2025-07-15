Cloud Native Backup

Protect critical data with continuous native backup for object storage.
Continuously back up data stored in your IBM Cloud Object Storage buckets. COS Native Backup offers an IBM managed, policy-driven solution that redefines how object data is protected in the cloud. Achieve a higher level of business continuity and disaster recovery readiness by recovering your workloads from any point-in-time.
Store backups in Backup Vaults within separate regions or accounts to isolate them from production environments for maximum protection and recovery assurance.
Backup Vaults can be provisioned with IBM® Key Protect managed encryption, giving you full control over encryption keys and compliance requirements.
Monitor the health and status of backup policies and recovery ranges to easily identify issues or errors encountered during backup.
Initial retention periods are policy-driven, and retention can be extended in the vault, to easily meet compliance or governance needs.
Updates to data are constantly synced to backup, enabling fine-grained recovery from any point in time.
Backups cannot be deleted before the full retention term. Retention can only be extended.
You choose where to recover—back to the source or to a new isolated bucket.
Deploy and manage backup vaults with IBM SDKs, APIs or by using Terraform modules.
Don't let your data become a casualty of relentless cyberthreats. Take advantage of this new capability to ensure that your critical data is safe, recoverable and ready.