Cloud Native Backup

Protect critical data with continuous native backup for object storage.

Woman on desk accessing data storage within a secured cloud network for backup and recovery

Recover your workloads from any point in time.

Continuously back up data stored in your IBM Cloud Object Storage buckets. COS Native Backup offers an IBM managed, policy-driven solution that redefines how object data is protected in the cloud. Achieve a higher level of business continuity and disaster recovery readiness by recovering your workloads from any point-in-time.

What you get

Near-zero recovery point objective (RPO)

Because object changes are immediately synced to the Backup Vault, you can recover data with limited risk of data loss.
Consistent recovery

Restore from any point within the backup retention window, ensuring consistent recovery of your full application workload.
Reduced risk

Every change is captured in near real time without the potential for data loss between backup periods.
Unlimited backup

Keep backups for as long as you need.
IBM managed

Your storage is natively integrated and fully managed, so no extra infrastructure or software is required.
Feature details

Backup isolation

Store backups in Backup Vaults within separate regions or accounts to isolate them from production environments for maximum protection and recovery assurance.
Flexible encryption

Backup Vaults can be provisioned with IBM® Key Protect managed encryption, giving you full control over encryption keys and compliance requirements.
Visibility and monitoring

Monitor the health and status of backup policies and recovery ranges to easily identify issues or errors encountered during backup.
Retention management

Initial retention periods are policy-driven, and retention can be extended in the vault, to easily meet compliance or governance needs.
Continuous backup

Updates to data are constantly synced to backup, enabling fine-grained recovery from any point in time.
Immutable backups

Backups cannot be deleted before the full retention term. Retention can only be extended.
Flexible restore

You choose where to recover—back to the source or to a new isolated bucket.
Developer Friendly

Deploy and manage backup vaults with IBM SDKs, APIs or by using Terraform modules.
Take the next step

Don't let your data become a casualty of relentless cyberthreats. Take advantage of this new capability to ensure that your critical data is safe, recoverable and ready.

