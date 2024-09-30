Home Business automation Blueworks Live Pricing
Choose the right plan for you. Save 30% on the first three months of a monthly plan or 25% on an annual plan**
Build the ideal plan for your team

Mix and match user roles to boost your team's productivity and efficiency. Create the perfect Blueworks Live plan with flexible, role-based licenses. IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on public or private clouds and configured to meet US Federal requirements.

The next section outlines pricing for public cloud deployment. Contact sales to learn more. 
Start with at least one Editor and add as many Contributors and Viewers as your team needs. Editor USD 56.2 per user/month* Get up to 30% discount**

Create, modify, and publish processes, decisions, and policies.

 Buy now Contributor USD 11.25 per user/month*

View and comment on processes, decisions, and policies. Cannot create or modify processes.

 Viewer USD 225 per 100 users/month* One free pack for the monthly plan**

View published processes and decisions. Cannot modify or create processes. Sold in packs of 100.

Unified process repository

View published process models

View organizational policies

Run published process playbacks

View draft process models

Analyze processes

View decision models

Process governance (approve/review)

Workflow automation

Business glossary

Usage reports

Add comments

Export process models

Template library

In-product community

Create process and decision models

Create policies and glossary values

Create new process playbacks

Import process models

User-based API access

Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. 
Do you need private or federal deployment?

IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on a public or private cloud and configured to meet US Federal requirements. Each deployment option contains role-based licenses to tailor the solution to best fit your needs.
Starting at USD 53.00 per user/ month* Public

The full functionality of Blueworks Live available as on-demand, cloud-based solution.

Save 30% on your first three months Save 25% on your first annual plan Purchase now Contact IBM for pricing Private

A dedicated, private service designed for companies that require a single-tenant solution.

 Contact IBM for pricing Federal

A dedicated service for US Federal agencies.
Take the next step

Start optimizing your process today with IBM Blueworks Live. Sign up for a free trial and revolutionize your workflow.

Footnotes

*Prices shown are for the public cloud deployment

** Get a 30% discount on the three first months of your monthly subscription plan, for editor and contributor plus one viewer pack for free, or get a 25% discount on the first year of your annual subscription plan, for every license and add-ons. 

Offer valid until September 30th 2024. 

After the initial period, active subscriptions will automatically renew at list price.