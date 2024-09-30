Mix and match user roles to boost your team's productivity and efficiency. Create the perfect Blueworks Live plan with flexible, role-based licenses. IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on public or private clouds and configured to meet US Federal requirements.
The next section outlines pricing for public cloud deployment. Contact sales to learn more.
Create, modify, and publish processes, decisions, and policies.
View and comment on processes, decisions, and policies. Cannot create or modify processes.
View published processes and decisions. Cannot modify or create processes. Sold in packs of 100.
Unified process repository
View published process models
View organizational policies
Run published process playbacks
View draft process models
Analyze processes
View decision models
Process governance (approve/review)
Workflow automation
Business glossary
Usage reports
Add comments
Export process models
Template library
In-product community
Create process and decision models
Create policies and glossary values
Create new process playbacks
Import process models
User-based API access
Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM Blueworks Live can be deployed on a public or private cloud and configured to meet US Federal requirements. Each deployment option contains role-based licenses to tailor the solution to best fit your needs.
The full functionality of Blueworks Live available as on-demand, cloud-based solution.
A dedicated, private service designed for companies that require a single-tenant solution.
A dedicated service for US Federal agencies.
*Prices shown are for the public cloud deployment
** Get a 30% discount on the three first months of your monthly subscription plan, for editor and contributor plus one viewer pack for free, or get a 25% discount on the first year of your annual subscription plan, for every license and add-ons.
Offer valid until September 30th 2024.
After the initial period, active subscriptions will automatically renew at list price.