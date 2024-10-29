Home Business automation Blueworks Live Blueworks Live vs Microsoft Visio
4 reasons to migrate from MV to BWL Build and model your processes with IBM® Blueworks Live G2: IBM Blueworks Live vs Microsoft Visio diagramming product comparison report fall 2024 1 Collaborative cloud-based platform

Unlike Visio, which is primarily desktop-based, IBM Blueworks Live is fully cloud-based, enabling real-time collaboration across teams. This can mitigate the need for constant file sharing and version control, making it easier for multiple users to contribute simultaneously, especially in remote or hybrid work environments.

 2 Ease of use for non-technical users

IBM Blueworks Live is designed with business users in mind, offering an intuitive interface and simplified process modeling experience for non-technical stakeholders to contribute to process improvements. Visio, while powerful, may require more technical expertise.

 3 Built-in process documentation and governance

IBM Blueworks Live focuses heavily on process documentation and governance. It includes features like automated version control, audit trails and process ownership assignments, to help make processes well-documented and aligned with company standards. Visio is primarily a diagramming tool and lacks this integrated governance functionality. *

 4 Industry-specific templates and standards

IBM Blueworks Live provides a wide range of pre-built templates and transforms to BPMN (Business Process Model and Notation) 2.0 automatically, giving users a head start in process documentation and analysis. Visio’s templates involve dragging and dropping, along with manually verifying their BPMN compliance. This can make Blueworks a preferred choice for companies seeking to align their processes with recognized industry standards. 
If you are using Visio to model processes, save yourself and start using BlueworksLive... you'll never turn back once you do. Business Process Analyst Enterprise (> 1000 emp.)
