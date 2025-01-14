Top IBM Power Systems myths: x86 is the industry standard and Power is becoming obsolete

To begin breaking down this myth, let’s consider how IBM Power Systems stands apart from x86.

Designed for enterprise workloads. x86 is designed to accommodate multiple markets and design points, from smartphones to laptops, PCs and servers. Power Systems, on the other hand, is designed for high-performance, enterprise workloads such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud-native apps and microservices—workloads that are driving innovation and digital transformation in organizations today.

Targeting new market segments. Over the years, x86 vendors shipped a lot of systems into commodity markets, but there have always been market segments it couldn’t get because of the limitations of its general-purpose architecture.

Today, a growing number of market segments where just a few years ago x86 was the only solution available, are facing strong competition from Power Systems. Consider the number of clients who bought x86-based solutions for SAP HANA, Nutanix and open-source databases such as MongoDB, EDB PostgreSQL and Redis, to name a few. They didn’t buy x86 solutions because they were the best choice; they bought them because they were the only choice. SAP HANA is an excellent example. 2,500-plus clients now run this application on Power Systems instead of x86.