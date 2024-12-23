Thinking like an architect: Understanding failure domains

Mitigation is the reduction of risk by some form of action or design. Let’s break down some simple mitigation strategies to help our example application.

Web server

We should be adding additional web servers to handle the requests, which will provide redundancy and resiliency. This means adding a load balancer into the application infrastructure to accept inbound connections and distribute the requests across the new web server farm.

Database server

Just like we did with our web server, we should be creating a horizontally scalable database architecture to allow for failures of certain nodes. This ensures data availability in the event of a localized outage. Luckily, MySQL can be deployed in this way using MariaDB, which is a distributed relational database to allow for multi-node installations.

Network

Since the network is a key component, it is also a key risk. We can add multiple network cards to the server and attach the uplink ports to multiple switches. This will enable us to withstand both a top-of-rack switch outage and a single port outage (or even something as seemingly simple as a cable failure).

At the networking layer, we can have our network engineer ensure that the necessary failsafe designs are in place to prevent routing issues, switch issues and multiple uplinks to the external network provider for better resiliency for network connectivity.

Sounds like we have a few good solutions in hand. This is where have to pause and think about the impact of our proposed solutions.