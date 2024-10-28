Streamlining compliance with IBM Cloud Infrastructure as Code and a shift-left approach

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, organizations need to ensure their cloud infrastructure is not only efficient and scalable but also compliant with various regulatory standards. IBM Cloud provides a powerful solution with its Infrastructure as Code (IaC) capabilities and the adoption of a shift-left approach to compliance.
This blog explores how IBM Cloud’s IaC, when combined with shift-left compliance practices, can help organizations enhance their cloud infrastructure and maintain a strong focus on compliance.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) (this link resides outside of ibm.com) is an approach to infrastructure management that uses software development techniques to automate the provisioning and configuration of infrastructure resources. Instead of manually configuring infrastructure components, IaC uses code to define infrastructure as a set of reusable templates that can be version-controlled, tested and deployed with greater speed and consistency.
IaC allows teams to manage infrastructure in a manner similar to software, using tools like Git, Jenkins and Ansible. With IaC, infrastructure deployments become repeatable, version-controlled and easily auditable.
IBM Cloud offers robust services to support Infrastructure as Code (IaC). IBM Cloud Terraform provider is used to manage IBM Cloud resources.
Below is a list of various services provided by IBM Cloud for IaC:
The significance of compliance with industry regulations and security standards is crucial for organizations across various sectors. Non-compliance can lead to legal and financial consequences, as well as reputational damage. By ensuring compliance throughout the development and deployment lifecycle, organizations can mitigate risks and build trust with their customers.
Shift-left compliance involves integrating compliance considerations early into the software development lifecycle. Instead of addressing compliance as an afterthought, this approach ensures that compliance requirements are considered from the very beginning. With IBM Cloud’s shift-left compliance practices, organizations can proactively identify and address compliance issues during the development and testing phases, reducing the time and effort required for remediation.
The following are just a few of the benefits organizations can enjoy when combining IBM Cloud IaC with shift-left compliance:
IBM Cloud’s Infrastructure as Code (IaC) offerings, when combined with a shift-left compliance approach, empower organizations to enhance their customer service while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. By automating compliance checks and integrating them into the development process, organizations can streamline compliance efforts, improve security and accelerate time-to-market. Embracing IBM Cloud IaC with shift-left compliance practices enables organizations to build robust, compliant and customer-centric cloud solutions.
Start your cloud journey with IBM Cloud IaC and experience the benefits of enhanced customer service and a strong focus on compliance.
Learn more about Infrastructure as Code
