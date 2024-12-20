Observing Camunda environments with IBM Instana Business Monitoring

Organizations today struggle to detect, identify and act on business operations incidents. The gap between business and IT continues to grow, leaving orgs unable to link IT outages to business impact. Site reliability engineers (SREs) want to understand business impact to better prioritize their work but don’t have a way of monitoring business KPIs. They struggle to link IT outages to business impacts because data is often siloed and knowledge is tribal. It forces teams into a highly reactive mode because they only become aware of the business impact when it’s reported by the business team.

Combining a process orchestration solution like Camunda with an observability solution like IBM Instana can break down these silos, help teams better understand their systems and react faster.