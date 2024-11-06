Introducing Solution Tutorials for IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service

IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service (VMwaaS) is an exciting new addition to the IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions portfolio. VMwaaS is an IBM-managed service based on the VMware Cloud Director platform that allows enterprises to deploy virtual data centers built on dedicated IBM Cloud Bare Metal servers. This offering supplies the ease of a managed service combined with the security and performance of dedicated hardware.

VMwaaS also provides a great opportunity to take advantage of the advancements made in the last few years by VMware and the community to leverage Terraform in provisioning your infrastructure with code.