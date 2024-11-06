Introducing Solution Tutorials for IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service

IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service (VMwaaS) is an exciting new addition to the IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions portfolio. VMwaaS is an IBM-managed service based on the VMware Cloud Director platform that allows enterprises to deploy virtual data centers built on dedicated IBM Cloud Bare Metal servers. This offering supplies the ease of a managed service combined with the security and performance of dedicated hardware.
VMwaaS also provides a great opportunity to take advantage of the advancements made in the last few years by VMware and the community to leverage Terraform in provisioning your infrastructure with code.
These two initial tutorials will guide you on the basic setup of a VMware as a Service – Single Tenant instance and show you how to create a virtual data center and its network, compute, and storage assets using the VMware Cloud Director Console and Terraform.
Topics covered include the following:
These tutorials assume that you already have a VMware as a Service – Single Tenant instance (site) deployed and that you have deployed at least one virtual data center on your instance. You can manage the lifecycle of director sites and virtual data centers by using either the VMware as a Service console or REST API.
The first tutorial is called “Creating a virtual data center in a VMware as a Service using the VMware Cloud Director Console.” The following diagram presents an overview of solution to be deployed using VMware Cloud Director Console:
This tutorial is divided into the following steps:
The second tutorial—“Creating a virtual data center in a VMware as a Service with Terraform”—focuses on deploying a similar topology, but using a provided Terrafom template:
The flow for this tutorial is as follows:
IBM Cloud for VMware as a Service provides a great combination of flexible deployment models, security and performance of dedicated hardware and combined with highly available management plane and ease of use VMware Cloud Director. The capability to create multiple virtual data centers lets you to virtually isolate your teams’ or business units’ workloads and allows these teams to operate and manage their workloads individually. Through the advancements made by VMware and the community, you can also leverage Terraform to provision your VMware Infrastructure with Code from day one.
