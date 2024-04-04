VMware infrastructure management simplified. You deploy, we manage.
IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS) is a managed service that delivers a VMware Cloud Director (VCD) based stack that enables businesses to build cloud computing environments that support their business needs.
Whether opting for a single-tenant or multitenant model, IBM handles the configuration, capacity management, monitoring, patching, upgrades, and security of the underlying VMware infrastructure, through a highly available management plane, so you can quickly deploy your VMware-based cloud computing environments.
You can purchase compute resources at the host level, leveraging several IBM Bare Metal Server and profiles, or on-demand compute resources at the vCPU, RAM, and Storage level.
With our multitenant consumption model, you can start as small as 1 VM comprising 1vCPU, 1GB RAM, 20 GB vSAN, and 1 network efficiency edge. On-demand pricing starts from USD 127/month.
IBM is headed to VMware Explore at Las Vegas.
Apply code VCFAAS1000 to get USD 1000 to use towards your VCF as a service single-tenant or multi-tenant usage
Read more about the 50% discount on "VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service" licensing offers
Focus on your business needs by offloading the monitoring, patching and maintenance of the VMware management plane and underlying hardware to IBM.
Realize cost savings by opting for compute resources tailored to your unique workloads. Reserve capacity for continuous performance or buy on-demand for ephemeral workloads, you have the flexibility to manage your costs better.
Expedite time to market for migrating and modernizing existing VMware workloads to IBM Cloud by reducing migration risks and achieving complete automation on the highest rated-secure public cloud environment.
A 2024 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ of IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions study, commissioned by IBM, modeled a composite client organization and calculated it could gain USD 2.01 for every USD 1 spent on IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions over three years.
Read this IDC spotlight paper that explores how IT can deliver new services with the digital benefits of the public cloud while maintaining the costs and performance of current on-premises virtualized applications.
Spin up new virtual data center environments in less than 20 minutes. Choose from on-demand billing with no upfront commitment, or a monthly reserved billing option.
Resize your deployments at any time by selecting from a range of host profiles by CPU, memory, and storage capacity required to run targeted VMware workloads.
Explore a wide range of consumption options for single-tenant (dedicated infrastructure) or multitenant (on-demand vCPU, RAM, Storage resources) for maximum flexibility. Storage performance options include NFS (0.25, 2, 4 & 10 IOPs/GB) and vSAN.
Leverage IBM Cloud to monitor, patch, and maintain the VMware management plane (VMware Cloud Director, NSX-T, vSAN, vCenter Server, vSphere, etc.) and underlying hardware to a 99.99% availability SLA.
Seamlessly manage the lifecycle of director sites and virtual data centers when using the VCF as a Service console or REST API.
Discover natively integrated backup capabilities, ensuring business resiliency. Choose from market-leading backup solutions for your VMware resources on IBM Cloud.
Limited time promo for 1- and 3-year grants you 50% off the standard list price and upto $200,000 in product-specific IBM Cloud credits (valid till Sep 30 2024)#
Multitenant
Sample VM Configurations *
1 vCPU, 1 GB RAM, 20 GB Storage
4 vCPU, 12 GB RAM, 100 GB Storage
4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM, 100 GB Storage
4 vCPU, 20 GB RAM, 200 GB Storage
On-Demand
(per VM-Hr)
USD 0.0408
USD 0.2377
USD 0.2723
USD 0.3335
Reserved
(per VM-Mo)
USD 27.21
USD 158.15
USD 180.85
USD 223.04
1-year
(per VM-Mo)
USD 20.86
USD 121.49
USD 139.15
USD 170.45
3-year
(per VM-Mo)
USD 17.88
USD 104.13
USD 119.27
USD 146.10
#Promo Price
(1 & 3-year)
(per VM-Mo)
USD 14.90
USD 86.78
USD 99.39
USD 121.75
Single-tenant
Sample Host Configurations (6 NFS profiles, 3 vSAN profiles & 6 SAP profiles)
Intel - 2 Socket, 48 Core, 384 GB RAM, NFS Storage
Intel - 2 Socket, 48 Core, 768 GB RAM, NFS Storage
Intel - 2 Socket, 48 Core, 768 GB RAM, 23 TB usable vSAN Storage
SAP HANA + Netweaver - 56 Core, 3072 GB RAM, NFS Storage
Reserved
(per Host-Mo)
USD 3,900.00
USD 4,300.00
USD 6,716.00
USD 8,635.18
1-year
(per Host-Mo)
USD 2,730.00
USD 3,010.00
USD 4,701.20
USD 6,044.63
3-year
(per Host-Mo)
USD 1,950.00
USD 2,150.00
USD 3,358.00
USD 4,317.59
#Promo Price
(1 & 3-year)
(per Host-Mo)
USD 1,950.00
USD 2,150.00
USD 3,358.00
USD 4,317.59
IBM Cloud is offering a limited-time promotional credit of USD 1000 for new IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service customers. Experience the benefits of a fully managed VMware platform, combined with a highly available, scalable VMware solution, offered -as-a-service. IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service is offered via on-demand (hourly) and reserved (monthly) billing options.
The credit has a duration of 45 days against your metered consumption of IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service, from the date of applying the code to the account. This offer is available to new IBM Cloud customers and can be used for both Single-tenant and multitenant consumption models of VCF as a Service.
To get started with IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service – multitenant using the VCFAAS1000 promo code, follow the below steps:
Step 1. Create a Pay-as-you-go or Subscription account on IBM Cloud. Learn more
Step 2. Within the IBM Cloud console, go to the Promotions and credits page. Enter VCFAAS1000 in the side panel, then click “Verify.” Once verified, click “Apply” to successfully apply the promo code.
Step 3. Provision your instance here
Offer Terms
There is a limit of one promotion code per customer account, and its usage is restricted to IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service. The USD 1000 credit is for use with this offer only and cannot be clubbed with other offers. Offer is subject to availability.
Get up to 50% discount on VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service with a 1 or 3-year contract and save up to 200,000 USD in VMware workload migration credits. Contact your IBM Representative.
*Migration credits are only applicable to new VMware Cloud Foundation offerings (VMware solutions on IBM Cloud) clients only. This migration credit offer is valid now through September 30, 2024.
Migration credits are available to IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription, and Enterprise saving plan account types.
On-demand consumption for IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as a Service, inclusive of built-in VCF licenses, with a single virtual machine including 1 vCPU, 1 GB RAM, 20 GB vSAN storage, and an Efficiency Network Edge server is priced at USD 123.32/month across all IBM Cloud Single and Multizone Regions, excluding Dallas, TX IBM Cloud Data Centers, which costs USD 127.00/month.
IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service single-tenant is the dedicated consumption model offered as part of IBM’s hosted VMware Cloud Director service. It allows you to right-size your managed infrastructure with a wide range of host profiles and storage options to choose from. It is ideally suited for production applications and regulated workloads that require isolation.
IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service multitenant is the shared consumption model offered as part of IBM’s hosted VMware Cloud Director service. It allows you to request VMware VMs on-demand with no up-front commitment (billed hourly) or take advantage of guaranteed capacity and discounted pricing with the Reserved billing option (billed monthly).
Yes. In the Virtual Data Center (VDC) customers can define and use the IP ranges they want.
Yes, for VCF as a Service single-tenant.
Capacity can be added or removed on a monthly billing model. Multiple types of servers can be added so you can add/change capacity or types by selecting another instance type.
The VCF as a Service multitenant model is tailored for
The VCF as a Service single-tenant model is tailored for
The multitenant model starts from USD 127/month. One can start with a minimum of 1vCPU, 1GB RAM, 20GB vSAN Storage, and 1 efficiency edge.
The single-tenant model starts from USD 9,680/month. One can start with a minimum of 2 servers (6 servers for vSAN profiles).
* Listed configurations are for repsentative purposes only. IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service (Multitenant) allows users to configure VMs of any size.