IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS) is a managed service that delivers a VMware Cloud Director (VCD) based stack that enables businesses to build cloud computing environments that support their business needs.

Whether opting for a single-tenant or multitenant model, IBM handles the configuration, capacity management, monitoring, patching, upgrades, and security of the underlying VMware infrastructure, through a highly available management plane, so you can quickly deploy your VMware-based cloud computing environments.

You can purchase compute resources at the host level, leveraging several IBM Bare Metal Server and profiles, or on-demand compute resources at the vCPU, RAM, and Storage level.

With our multitenant consumption model, you can start as small as 1 VM comprising 1vCPU, 1GB RAM, 20 GB vSAN, and 1 network efficiency edge. On-demand pricing starts from USD 127/month.