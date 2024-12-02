IBM Instana Observability 2024 AWS Innovations

In 2024, Instana participated in a number of AWS events, sharing expertise on observability and cloud-native monitoring for AWS environments. At AWS Summit Berlin, Instana led a session on modern observability strategies for data-driven AWS operations. The session, “DAT207 – Observability for Data-Driven Cloud Operations with Instana,” focused on key practices for monitoring AWS environments in near real-time and optimizing performance across cloud-native workloads. Instana’s presence at AWS events highlights our objective of helping AWS users leverage observability for effective cloud management. Learn more about AWS Summit Berlin.

Meet us at AWS re:Invent

For those joining us at AWS re:Invent, we invite you to visit our sessions, explore live demos, and connect with our experts. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Instana’s new features and how IBM Instana is committed to helping enterprises maximize their AWS investments.

Product demos: Stop by the IBM booth to explore hands-on demos of IBM Instana and our IT Automation solutions, and chat with our experts about how Instana’s observability features can help benefit your AWS environment.

Featured sessions:

Cloud Transformation: How SIXT Optimized IT Operations and Spend: Discover how SIXT has leveraged IBM Instana to enhance operational efficiencies and optimize cloud spend, demonstrating the transformative impact of automation and observability. December 4, 1:30 PM, with Speakers Bill Lobig, VP of Product Management, Automation, IBM, and Andreas Klinger, Senior Director of SRE, SIXT.

Peter DeSantis Keynote: IBM Instana Shift to Graviton 3: This keynote will highlight IBM Instana's shift to Graviton 3, underscoring the benefits of adopting Graviton processors for optimized observability in AWS environments. December 2 at 7:30 AM.

Client Roundtables:

Empower Automated, Unified Observability on AWS: Join us for a roundtable discussion on the future of automated observability on AWS and gain insights into leveraging Instana to optimize and unify your monitoring strategies. December 3 at 12:00 PM (Luncheon) with speakers Alan O’Connor, WW Sales Leader, Instana.

Client Reception:

Date : December 3

: December 3 Time : 7:00 PM

: 7:00 PM Location: CUT

Register here.