IBM Instana Observability 2024 AWS Innovations
Business automation
25 November 2024
Thanos Matzanas Staff Product Manager – Instana

In 2024, Instana® significantly expanded its observability offerings on AWS. With new sensors, a self-hosted solution on the AWS Marketplace, and a flexible Pay-As-You-Go option, Instana can provide comprehensive, versatile observability tools for AWS environments. This year, Instana is also a featured participant at AWS re:Invent 2024, sharing comprehensive strategies for cloud-native observability and showcasing its latest product innovations to the AWS community. Additionally, Instana joined the IBM expanded software availability on AWS Marketplace, reaching 92 countries and making it easier for global users to access Instana.

3D design of balls rolling on a track
New AWS integrations launched in 2024

This year, Instana expanded its AWS integrations with new sensors for:

  • AWS AppSync
  • AWS SNS
  • AWS IoT Core
  • AWS Auto Scaling
  • Amazon Timestream
  • Amazon DocumentDB

These integrations provide deep visibility into AWS services such as near real-time data synchronization, notification management, IoT application performance, dynamic workload scaling and time-series data management.

Instana's EKS Add-On

Instana has built an add-on for Amazon EKS, highlighting its seamless integration with Kubernetes workloads on AWS. By helping to simplify the deployment of observability tools alongside EKS, Instana can help deliver efficient monitoring of Kubernetes clusters. Learn more about the Instana EKS add-on here.

Instana self-hosted on AWS Marketplace

Instana’s self-hosted offering on the AWS Marketplace helps organizations to manage control over their observability data within their AWS infrastructure, helping to support clients with critical compliance and data residency needs. This deployment model includes the preexisting capabilities of Instana’s observability suite. For further insights on automated observability in AWS environments, explore our blog on AWS: Automate Observability for AWS with IBM Instana Self-Hosted.

Free trial for Instana’s pay-as-you-go offering

Instana offers a free 14 day trial for the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) model, allowing users to experience Instana’s capablities without upfront costs. Ideal for organizations dynamically scaling on AWS, this model helps to align observability costs with actual usage. To learn more, visit the Instana PAYG listing on the AWS Marketplace: Instana PAYG on AWS Marketplace.

Expanded Global Availability on AWS Marketplace

In May 2024, IBM announced an expansion of its software offerings on the AWS Marketplace to 92 countries, and Instana is part of this broader reach. This expansion helps  businesses around the world to access Instana’s observability solutions directly through AWS Marketplace, helping to drive potential adoption and deployment across international markets. Read more about IBM’s expanded AWS Marketplace availability.

Educational Webinars on AWS Observability

Instana hosted two insightful webinars this year to assist AWS users in leveraging observability:

  • Instana Addon for Amazon EKS Blueprints (April 9). Learn how to help simplify EKS deployment with the Instana Addon, streamlining observability for Kubernetes clusters on AWS. Watch the webinar.
  • The Essential Role of Observability in the AWS Monitoring Cloud Journey (July 11). Explore the role of observability in AWS environments and how Instana’s solutions can help support efficient cloud management. Watch the webinar.
Instana’s presence at AWS events

In 2024, Instana participated in a number of AWS events, sharing expertise on observability and cloud-native monitoring for AWS environments. At AWS Summit Berlin, Instana led a session on modern observability strategies for data-driven AWS operations. The session, “DAT207 – Observability for Data-Driven Cloud Operations with Instana,” focused on key practices for monitoring AWS environments in near real-time and optimizing performance across cloud-native workloads. Instana’s presence at AWS events highlights our objective of helping AWS users leverage observability for effective cloud management. Learn more about AWS Summit Berlin.

Meet us at AWS re:Invent

For those joining us at AWS re:Invent, we invite you to visit our sessions, explore live demos, and connect with our experts. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Instana’s new features and how IBM Instana is committed to helping enterprises maximize their AWS investments.

Product demos: Stop by the IBM booth to explore hands-on demos of IBM Instana and our IT Automation solutions, and chat with our experts about how Instana’s observability features can help benefit your AWS environment.

Featured sessions:

  • Cloud Transformation: How SIXT Optimized IT Operations and Spend: Discover how SIXT has leveraged IBM Instana to enhance operational efficiencies and optimize cloud spend, demonstrating the transformative impact of automation and observability. December 4, 1:30 PM, with Speakers Bill Lobig, VP of Product Management, Automation, IBM, and Andreas Klinger, Senior Director of SRE, SIXT.
  • Peter DeSantis Keynote: IBM Instana Shift to Graviton 3: This keynote will highlight IBM Instana's shift to Graviton 3, underscoring the benefits of adopting Graviton processors for optimized observability in AWS environments. December 2 at 7:30 AM.

Client Roundtables:

  • Empower Automated, Unified Observability on AWS: Join us for a roundtable discussion on the future of automated observability on AWS and gain insights into leveraging Instana to optimize and unify your monitoring strategies. December 3 at 12:00 PM (Luncheon) with speakers Alan O’Connor, WW Sales Leader, Instana.

Client Reception:

  • Date: December 3
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Location: CUT

Register here.

Instana is expanding its footprint

In 2024, Instana expanded its footprint in AWS observability with a series of innovations and new availability channels. Through an expanded suite of AWS sensors, seamless EKS integration, self-hosted deployment options, flexible PAYG models, and participation in key AWS events, Instana helps equip AWS users around the globe with the tools and knowledge needed to deliver full-stack visibility and drive optimal cloud performance. Ready to explore Instana on AWS? Start your free trial today.

