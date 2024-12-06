We invite you to meet us at re:Invent to learn how the IBM and AWS partnership empowers businesses to innovate, optimize, and scale with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By combining trusted expertise with leading software and essential integrations, IBM and AWS enable organizations to seize unprecedented opportunities to achieve transformative, business-driven outcomes at scale.
Location: Ceasar's Forum | Room: Summit 232
Ensuring the right IT foundation that is open and secure and designed to allow easy access to all your data and to meet the immense compute and storage needs of growing AI workloads. Learn how to design your IT for AI with purpose-built infrastructure to maximize performance while minimizing risk, cost and energy consumption. Hear from global leaders about their cloud transformations, and how a more automated approach to application health and technology business management is helping them optimize their operations and spend.
Location: Venetian | Room: Titan 2304
Businesses that adopt digital-first operations by combining AI, analytics, and data can drive competitive advantage andgrowth. In this session, learn how leading organizations suchas Toyota are leveraging IBM’s consulting expertise and AIcapabilities to reinvent their supply chain and drive bettercustomer engagement and hear from experts on the keydrivers of effective and trusted generative AI. Thispresentation is brought to you by IBM, an AWS partner.
Location: CUT restaurant, Las Vegas
IBM’s approach is about speed and scale. There are various pathways for moving your VMware workloads to AWS in a cost-effective manner.
Join the session to learn how to achieve a risk-free VMware migration to AWS while lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).
Understand how to accelerate and automate migration and modernization at scale using IBM’s Migration Factory model powered by genAI, and learn how to prepare and optimize workloads for migration.
Location: CUT restaurant, Las Vegas
Discover how IBM’s Observability solutions help organizations manage dynamic, cloud-native environments on AWS with precision and control. Learn how IBM Instana’s real-time, automated observability enables rapid troubleshooting and performance optimization for AI and traditional workloads.
Discover how IBM Concert uses generative AI to unify data, map dependencies, and deliver insights that reduce MTTR. By aggregating data from tools like Instana, Concert offers a comprehensive view of application resilience, scoring critical dimensions like availability, recoverability, and scalability. Hear from industry leaders on how IBM’s Observability solutions enhance visibility, reduce complexity, and drive operational excellence.
Location: CUT restaurant, Las Vegas
While businesses recognize AI’s power, 80% of business leaders acknowledge ethical concerns with adopting generative AI.
In this session, explore strategies to transform responsible AI practices for your enterprise and gain end-to-end visibility over your AI landscape. Learn how the powerful machine learning capabilities of Amazon SageMaker coupled with IBM’s watsonx.governance on AWS deliver end-to-end AI model lifecycle governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, and security of your AI.
Discuss real-life challenges and solutions for IT, risk, compliance, legal and privacy teams to overcome transparency, reliability, and ethical AI model development. We will also discuss topics of retaining trust and transparency with open, efficient, and purpose built models tuned to your business needs.
Location: CUT restaurant, Las Vegas
Determining the exact resources your applications need to deliver peak performance at the lowest cost is a complex challenge. In this session, learn how IBM Turbonomic continuously analyses your application resource needs and automatically generates resourcing actions, in real-time, to meet application demand.
Hear how Turbonomic is helping clients optimize performance and cost efficiency on cloud native AWS services, like EBS, EKS, EC2, RDS and more, by automating elasticity. Also hear how Turbonomic leverages full stack observability data to ensure peak performance.
Location: Bellini hospitality suite, Las Vegas
The success of AI in business hinges on high-quality, secure data. Enterprises that double their ROI from AI have invested in trustworthy, governed data. This growth brings complexity, challenging organizations to effectively manage and utilize diverse data sources for gen AI.
How do you manage unstructured data for use cases such as RAG while also combining it with your structured data stored on databases such as Amazon RDS for Db2, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Redshift for analytics ?
To build the right data foundation for analytics and AI, organizations need to focus on building an open and trusted data foundation. In this roundtable, come discuss the real-life challenges of delivering high quality and reliable data, opportunities to eliminate data silos with watsonx.data open data lakehouse on AWS, and how to prepare and deliver secure, governed data for your AI models and applications with a new, integrated and intelligent approach to Data Fabric.
Location: Bellini hospitality suite (LUNCHEON), Las Vegas
Generative AI has revolutionized how businesses operate. Organizations aiming to derive value from their cloud investments and scale AI must adopt an intentional, hybrid-by-design approach and leverage insights from FinOps and cloud cost management. Adopting this strategy allows organizations to align architectural choices with business priorities and realize higher and faster ROI.
Join IBM to discuss how intentional architecture decisions based on business needs are the key ingredients for amplifying the value of hybrid cloud and AI to drive business outcomes.
Location: Bellini hospitality suite, Las Vegas
Organizations today face mounting pressures in managing complex security requirements and maintaining compliance within their cloud environments.
IBM and AWS have developed Autonomous Security for Cloud (ASC), a solution that revolutionizes how businesses secure their cloud adoption. ASC leverages Amazon Bedrock-based generative AI technologies to generate security controls based on applicable compliance requirements, automate deployment, and respond to misconfigurations and remediation drifts.
Join the session to learn how ASC employs AI to meticulously tailor the AWS environment to the client's context, automating security deployment and ensuring that controls are aligned with compliance requirements. It also automatically adjusts to regulatory changes. Explore how ASC leverages AI to respond to security misconfigurations and drifts.
Location: Bellini hospitality suite, Las Vegas
Join us to hear about the business objectives, and growing success of the IBM & AWS strategic partnership, and the significant opportunity the IBM and AWS relationship presents for mutual business partners.
Learn further about the top IBM on AWS go-to-market offerings across Data and AI, Automation & FinOps, Security, and Sustainability. Share your feedback with partnership leadership, and discover how existing business partners are leveraging this relationship to grow in their existing client base and acquire net-new customers.
