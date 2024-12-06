Location: CUT restaurant, Las Vegas

IBM’s approach is about speed and scale. There are various pathways for moving your VMware workloads to AWS in a cost-effective manner.

Join the session to learn how to achieve a risk-free VMware migration to AWS while lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Understand how to accelerate and automate migration and modernization at scale using IBM’s Migration Factory model powered by genAI, and learn how to prepare and optimize workloads for migration.