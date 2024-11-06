Instana Achieves the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency for AWS Observability

The five solutions are as follows:

Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management

Cloud Governance

Monitoring and Observability

Compliance and Auditing

Operations Management

As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, IBM Instana Observability has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.

IT Operations (ITOps) are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications.

Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during in their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Instana follows AWS best practices and has proven experience as a fully automated observability solution for cloud-native applications. With a single agent, we auto-discover application building blocks, trace every request and create a dynamic graph of all dependencies with your AWS environment.