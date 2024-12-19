IBM CIO organization’s application modernization journey: Mono2Micro

Legacy architectures of monolithic applications are difficult to change, expensive to maintain and might pose business risks. In December 2022, Southwest airlines cancelled more than 13,000 flights due to outdated software systems and IT infrastructure (link resides outside ibm.com). This meltdown resulted in major losses for the airline company, damaging brand reputation. In contrast, Netflix pioneered the microservices architecture and is a market leader in online streaming, having more than 250 million subscribers across more than 200 countries.

Application modernization allows teams to develop reusable services that will ultimately increase productivity and support the accelerated delivery of new features and functions.

In our last blog post, we outlined our phased modernization approach, starting with runtime and operational modernization and then performing architectural modernization, refactoring monoliths into microservices. In this blog, we will do a deep dive into the architectural modernization of the Java™ 2 Platform, Enterprise Edition (J2EE) applications and explain how the IBM Mono2Micro™ tool accelerated the transformation.

The following diagram depicts the generic J2EE architecture of a monolithic application. The different components—client-side UI, server-side code and database logic—are tightly coupled and interdependent. These apps are deployed as a single unit and often result in longer churn times for small changes.