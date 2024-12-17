In this example, we will demonstrate using current data within a Netezza Performance Server as a Service (NPSaaS) table combined with historical data in Parquet files to determine if flight delays have increased in 2022 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline travel industry. This demonstration illustrates how Netezza Performance Server (NPS) can be extended to access data stored externally in cloud object storage (Parquet format files).

Background on the Netezza Performance Server capability demo

Netezza Performance Server (NPS) has recently added the ability to access Parquet files by defining a Parquet file as an external table in the database. This allows data that exists in cloud object storage to be easily combined with existing data warehouse data without data movement. The advantage to NPS clients is that they can store infrequently used data in a cost-effective manner without having to move that data into a physical data warehouse table.

To make it easy for clients to understand how to utilize this capability within NPS, a demonstration was created that uses flight delay data for all commercial flights from United States airports that was collected by the United States Department of Transportation (Bureau of Transportation Statistics). This data will be analyzed using Netezza SQL and Python code to determine if the flight delays for the first half of 2022 have increased over flight delays compared to earlier periods of time within the current data (January 2019 – December 2021).

This demonstration then compares the current flight delay data (January 2019 – June 2022) with historical flight delay data (June 2003 – December 2018) to understand if the flight delays experienced in 2022 are occurring with more frequency or simply following a historical pattern.

For this data scenario, the current flight delay data (2019 – 2022) is contained in a regular, internal NPS database table residing in an NPS as a Service (NPSaaS) instance within the U.S. East2 region of the Microsoft Azure cloud and the historical data (2003 – 2018) is contained in an external Parquet format file that resides on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud within S3 (Simple Storage Service) storage.

All SQL and Python code is executed against the NPS database using Jupyter notebooks, which capture query output and graphing of results during the analysis phase of the demonstration. The external table capability of NPS makes it transparent to a client that some of the data resides externally to the data warehouse. This provides a cost-effective data analysis solution for clients that have frequently accessed data that they wish to combine with older, less frequently accessed data. It also allows clients to store their different data collections using the most economical storage based on the frequency of data access, instead of storing all data using high-cost data warehouse storage.

Prerequisites for the demo

The data set used in this example is a publicly available data set that is available from the United States Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics website at this URL: https://www.transtats.bts.gov/ot_delay/ot_delaycause1.asp?qv52ynB=qn6n&20=E (link resides outside ibm.com).

Using the default settings will return the most recent flight delay data for the last month of data available (for example, in late November 2022, the most recent data available was for August 2022). Any data from June 2003 up until the most recent month of data available can be selected.

The data definition

For this demonstration of NPS external tables capabilities to access AWS S3 data, the following tables were created in the NPS database.