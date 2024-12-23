How the IBM CIO Organization Uses IBM Edge Application Manager to Enable Global Video Streaming

The IBM CIO organization addresses the IT needs of more than 200,000 IBM employees distributed over more than 150 countries. One of the IT use cases addressed by the CIO team is global video caching and streaming to IBM employees.

Tens of thousands of IBM employees in IBM offices around the globe watch videos on-demand every day posted on the IBM intranet. These videos are intended for internal audiences only, and therefore cannot be posted on a publicly accessible video streaming platform, so the IBM CIO team uses IBM Watson Video platform to host and stream these videos.

Streaming these videos each time from their original storage location in a data center in the United States to international locations is inefficient and costly due to internet link usage costs. Therefore, the video content is cached in 40+ local IBM offices and data centers around the globe. To cache this video content, each local edge server should be provisioned with the IBM Watson Media video platform’s Enterprise Content Delivery Network (ECDN) endpoint software.

Installing ECDN software manually to edge servers is a time-consuming process. Moreover, it is difficult to monitor and manage lifecycle of the ECDN workloads after installation. There is no single pane of glass to monitor the edge workloads. Manual software upgrades through scripts are time consuming.