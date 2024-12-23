How Sweap.io Went Serverless with IBM Cloud Code Engine

IBM Cloud Code Engine is a fully managed serverless platform that allows developers to build and deploy containerized applications quickly and easily. With Code Engine, developers can focus on writing code and delivering new features and functions to their customers, instead of worrying about infrastructure. By moving to Code Engine, Sweap.io was able to increase its development velocity and time-to-market for business value, shipping faster and keeping up with the increasing demands of its clients.

In addition to the benefits of serverless computing, Sweap.io also benefited from the high degree of automation that Code Engine provided. By using IBM Cloud DevOps toolchains and deploying via Terraform templates, Sweap.io was able to save on IT Operations costs and minimize user errors.

The integrated observability platform for monitoring and logging further enhanced the platform’s functionality, ensuring that everything ran smoothly and efficiently. Sweap.io was also able to augment its Code Engine deployment with other IBM Cloud services to store and distribute data, such as Cloud Object Store, Postgres, and Event Streams. All of these services are managed platforms, which means that Sweap.io can focus on its core business and leave the management of infrastructure to IBM Cloud.

Sweap.io’s journey to serverless computing with IBM Cloud Code Engine has allowed them to scale reliably and pay only for what they use, while increasing their development velocity and time-to-market for business value. With the added benefits of automation and observability, Sweap.io is now better positioned than ever to meet the demands of its clients and continue to grow and innovate in the virtual event space.

According to Sven Frauen, CIO & Co-Founder of Sweap.io, “IBM Code Engine empowers us at Sweap.io to handle peak demands (for example, for our email infrastructure with campaigns for large events). The auto-scaling capabilities allow us to focus on delivering value without having to worry about infrastructure management.”