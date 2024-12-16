Developer Tricks: Simulate Cloud Security for Local App Development

IBM Cloud SDK with Container Authenticator in action.

You may wonder how a valid token can be easily retrieved from the valid compute resource token and kept current. I resorted to deploying a skeleton app to the Kubernetes environment and setting up the trusted profile with my Kubernetes environment as the compute resource. Next, I connected to the Kubernetes pod and copied over the token to my local file. On the command line, with access to the Kubernetes cluster set up, you can connect to a pod named “tp-demo” like this:

kubectl exec -it tp-demo -- /bin/bash

Then, in the shell in the running container, show the token (and manually copy it over to your local file):

cat /var/run/secrets/tokens/sa-token

Another option is to use kubectl to copy over the token file from the pod to your machine:

cat /var/run/secrets/tokens/sa-token

The above uses the tar command on the pod to package up the directory with the compute resource token. Thereafter, that archive is extracted on my local machine and strips away the first four levels in the directory hierarchy (“/var/run/secrets/tokens”). The token file (which is actually two symbolic links and an file with content) ends up in the current directory.

When developing your app, you have to repeat the copy process whenever the token expires. Typically, the token is valid for 60 minutes and is refreshed after some 45 minutes. If you are curious, check on the token itself on when it expires.

Decode and pretty print the compute resource token—a regular JSON web token (JWT)—that is stored in the file “sa-token”:

cat sa-token | tr "." "

" | for run in {1..2} ; do read line ; echo $line | base64 -i -d | jq ; done

The above breaks up ( tr ) the JWT components, decodes ( base64 ) and pretty prints them ( jq )—see the screenshot above. The attribute exp holds the expiration timestamp as integer. Simply decode such an integer like this:

date -d @1683550911

The command prints “Mon May 8 15:01:51 CEST 2023” on my machine. Another refresh is coming up pretty soon.