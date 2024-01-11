The IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS Standard edition supports complex requirements across industries, government mandates and geographies.
Enhanced capabilities for diverse needs
The system supports a wide range of EDI standards and protocols, providing data translation and validation. It enables easy connection to any number of customers or other trading partners.
The platform offers end-to-end data insight at the document, transaction, and business levels.
The platform enables rapid onboarding and efficient management of customers and partners.
Its SaaS capabilities are designed to support self-managed, custom deployments.
This is a secure, scalable, and reliable solution, capable of handling a diverse range of demanding workloads.
Utilize AI-enhanced anomaly detection and conduct natural language searches.
Access real-time web services, process data and enrich it as needed.
Adjust common configuration capabilities quickly and efficiently.
Leverage 24x7 support with Essentials and access to the IBM mapping team for handling requests for map changes and enhancements, resolving communication issues and establishing trading associate configurations.