The IBM Sterling® B2B Integration SaaS Standard edition supports complex requirements across industries, government mandates and geographies. Enhanced capabilities for diverse needs The Standard edition offers flexibility to meet specific customer and trading partner requirements.

It automates the secure transformation of B2B documents into any required data format or protocol.

It facilitates B2B integration with any number of customers, suppliers, distributors or other trading partners.

The system easily scales, whether you are dealing with 50 customers or thousands.

Benefits Connectivity The system supports a wide range of EDI standards and protocols, providing data translation and validation. It enables easy connection to any number of customers or other trading partners. Visibility The platform offers end-to-end data insight at the document, transaction, and business levels. Partner management The platform enables rapid onboarding and efficient management of customers and partners. Flexibility Its SaaS capabilities are designed to support self-managed, custom deployments. Resiliency This is a secure, scalable, and reliable solution, capable of handling a diverse range of demanding workloads.

Features The Standard edition includes all the features of the Essentials edition and more. Compare edition features and pricing Artificial intelligence Utilize AI-enhanced anomaly detection and conduct natural language searches. Real-time capabilities Access real-time web services, process data and enrich it as needed. Ease of use Adjust common configuration capabilities quickly and efficiently. Deployment expertise Leverage 24x7 support with Essentials and access to the IBM mapping team for handling requests for map changes and enhancements, resolving communication issues and establishing trading associate configurations.