IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Systems Engineers is an integrated, systems engineering environment for analyzing project requirements. It uses Systems Modeling Language (SysML) and Unified Modeling Language (UML) to enable rapid requirements analysis and visual, model-based design. IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Architect for Systems Engineers helps your systems engineering teams design complex functionality in less time.
SysML and UML enable you to visualize complex requirements and maintain design consistency.
Requirement traceability links requirements to design elements and test cases to help ensure coverage and assess impact of change.
Team collaboration capabilities help manage the complexity of developing consistent designs across different environments.
Rhapsody – Architect for System Engineers lets you use SysML and UML to analyze requirements, perform trade studies with parametric constraint evaluator and design structural and behavioral aspects. You can visualize complex requirements and maintain design consistency. It includes parametric constraint solver for SysML parametric diagrams, which facilitates trade study analysis and architectural trade-offs; and provides static model checking analysis to improve model consistency.
You can link requirements to design elements and test cases to help ensure coverage and assess impact of change. The solution supports full requirements traceability to and from the design. When a requirement is changed, you can view how the change impacts the design.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management software helps teams collaborate to manage the complexity of developing consistent designs across different environments. You can share and review designs with your extended team using IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody - Design Manager. The advanced model browser allows teams of engineers to quickly sort, organize and edit their models. Graphical model comparisons and merging of model elements enable teams to work in parallel.
You can graphically capture designs using industry-standard SysML and UML or Domain Specific Languages (DSL) such as AUTOSAR, MARTE or DDS. Create your own unique diagrams and diagram elements using UML profiles to tailor the development environment to fit your needs.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody - Design Manager integrates with other IBM ELM products, such as IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Family and Workflow Management. Rhapsody for DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM add-on software enables you to create US Department of Defense Architecture Framework, British Ministry of Defense Architectural Framework and Unified Profile for DoDAF/MODAF artifacts. Rhapsody - Tools and Utilities Add On software offers a customizable documentation utility.
A low-cost system engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.
All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.
A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML or AUTOSAR.
An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.