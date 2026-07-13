Akamai Advanced API Security for IBM

Increase API security across your enterprise with advanced AI-powered capabilities
APIs are growing faster than most organizations can secure them. As application footprints expand, unmanaged or poorly secured APIs have become a top attack vector for web applications.
API gateways and web application firewalls offer a level of protection, but they weren't built to address the specific ways attackers target APIs. Organizations need security capabilities purpose-built for APIs to close this gap.
IBM, a leader in API management and application gateways, is partnering with Akamai Security, a leader in API security, to deliver advanced API security capabilities. This joint solution will help you reach new levels of security confidence.
Intelligently identify and prioritize potential vulnerabilities. Remediate manually, semi-automatically or fully-automatically.
Catch vulnerabilities and issues earlier, and prioritize based on impact to reduce remediation costs.
Continuously monitor for compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards and internal policies.
Conduct real-time traffic analysis with automated AI and machine learning detection, and use automated remediation to stop attacks in real time.
Find and remediate API vulnerabilities, such as the OWASP Top 10, during the development cycle with automated and comprehensive API testing
Use data classification and context-aware analysis to create an accurate and complete inventory of APIs to ensure all are managed and secured.
Identify misconfigurations and vulnerabilities and align to API security best practices using suggested remediation steps.
Monitor for data tampering and leakage, policy violations, suspicious behavior and API attacks. Prevent attacks and misuse in real time with partial or fully automated remediation.
Deploy on-premises or any cloud for maximum flexibility and choice.
Add API security testing into every phase of development by finding and fixing vulnerabilities before APIs go into production.