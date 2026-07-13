Akamai Advanced API Security for IBM

APIs are growing faster than most organizations can secure them. As application footprints expand, unmanaged or poorly secured APIs have become a top attack vector for web applications.

API gateways and web application firewalls offer a level of protection, but they weren't built to address the specific ways attackers target APIs. Organizations need security capabilities purpose-built for APIs to close this gap.



IBM, a leader in API management and application gateways, is partnering with Akamai Security, a leader in API security, to deliver advanced API security capabilities. This joint solution will help you reach new levels of security confidence.