Akamai Advanced API Security for IBM

Increase API security across your enterprise with advanced AI-powered capabilities

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IBM is partnering with Akamai Security to deliver advanced API protection

APIs are growing faster than most organizations can secure them. As application footprints expand, unmanaged or poorly secured APIs have become a top attack vector for web applications.

API gateways and web application firewalls offer a level of protection, but they weren't built to address the specific ways attackers target APIs. Organizations need security capabilities purpose-built for APIs to close this gap.

IBM, a leader in API management and application gateways, is partnering with Akamai Security, a leader in API security, to deliver advanced API security capabilities. This joint solution will help you reach new levels of security confidence.

Benefits

Find API security issues faster

Intelligently identify and prioritize potential vulnerabilities. Remediate manually, semi-automatically or fully-automatically.
Discover the unmanaged 

Catch vulnerabilities and issues earlier, and prioritize based on impact to reduce remediation costs.
Ensure compliance

Continuously monitor for compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards and internal policies.
See through the noise

Conduct real-time traffic analysis with automated AI and machine learning detection, and use automated remediation to stop attacks in real time.
Prevent vulnerabilities from reaching production

Find and remediate API vulnerabilities, such as the OWASP Top 10, during the development cycle with automated and comprehensive API testing

Capabilities

Discover all APIs in your estate

Use data classification and context-aware analysis to create an accurate and complete inventory of APIs to ensure all are managed and secured.

 Analyze and assess APIs

Identify misconfigurations and vulnerabilities and align to API security best practices using suggested remediation steps.

 Detect abnormal API traffic in real time

Monitor for data tampering and leakage, policy violations, suspicious behavior and API attacks. Prevent attacks and misuse in real time with partial or fully automated remediation.

 Available as on-prem software or SaaS

Deploy on-premises or any cloud for maximum flexibility and choice.

 Actively test every API

Add API security testing into every phase of development by finding and fixing vulnerabilities before APIs go into production.

Related offerings

IBM API Connect®
Create, manage, secure and socialize APIs through their entire lifecycle on-premises and across clouds.
IBM API Connect on AWS
Consume as a service hosted on Amazon Web Services.
IBM DataPower Gateway
Meet high, enterprise-grade security needs with an industry-leading application gateway for modern, traditional and hybrid cloud workloads.
Get started with Akamai Advanced API Security for IBM

Talk to one of our API security experts to learn more about advanced API security and the value it could provide to your business.