IBM AI Optimizer for Z delivers high‑performance, policy‑driven AI inferencing directly on IBM Z, engineered to meet the demands of GenAI at enterprise scale. Powered by the IBM Spyre™ accelerator, it brings low‑latency, high‑throughput, and security‑rich model execution to the platform that runs the world’s most mission‑critical workloads.

As GenAI reshapes business strategy, organizations running on IBM Z face a clear mandate: scale AI efficiently, securely, and without runaway infrastructure cost. AI Optimizer for Z 2.1 addresses this by optimizing inferencing where data and transactions are already live—on Z—reducing time‑to‑value while eliminating inefficiencies that slow down AI adoption.

AI Optimizer for Z is available in two editions: Advanced Edition and Essentials Edition.

AI Optimizer for Z 2.1 Essentials Edition extends automation capabilities with seamless automation of IBM watsonx Assistant for Z 3.1 and IBM Software Hub 5.2 installation.