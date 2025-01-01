After log-in to IBM Fieldglass system, click on the question mark in the upper right side of the screen, then select "Contact Us" option.

In a pop-up window, there will be a direct link to SAP Fieldglass Help Center.

There you see Contact Us option again, you can search by a short problem statement or Create a Case (see bottom of the screen) if your situation is unique. See this 3-min video on about creating a case.

Should you need IBM specific support, please contact IBM Procurement.