IBM® offers its suppliers SAP Fieldglass® as a strategic platform for managing contingent workforce and services procurement. The solution streamlines onboarding, compliance, and invoicing, enabling greater efficiency, transparency, and collaboration across the supplier ecosystem.
General
IBM is upgrading its procurement process and introducing SAP Fieldglass as the new system for managing contingent labor and services procurement for all engagements in scope for this transition.
To keep receiving service or contractor requests from IBM after the system goes live, your company must complete the required setup steps. If not, you may lose the ability to receive new requests or extend current engagements with IBM.
No installation is needed. SAP Fieldglass is a web-based platform that runs in your internet browser. You just need an internet connection to access it.
You’ll be asked to:
For full instructions, please refer to the step-by-step registration guide.
SAP Fieldglass has a rich education knowledge base. There is a specific education recommended to Supplier Administrators and the importance of their roles to maintain the list and roles of further contributors.
After log-in to IBM Fieldglass system, click on the question mark in the upper right side of the screen, then select "Contact Us" option.
In a pop-up window, there will be a direct link to SAP Fieldglass Help Center.
There you see Contact Us option again, you can search by a short problem statement or Create a Case (see bottom of the screen) if your situation is unique. See this 3-min video on about creating a case.
Should you need IBM specific support, please contact IBM Procurement.
At IBM we value your privacy and are committed to protecting and processing your personal information responsibly. Please see IBM’s data privacy statement to get more information how IBM collects, uses and shares personal information.
Registration
The registration link will be valid for a certain period. If expired please notify IBM Procurement Helpdesk.
Please submit a ticket to IBM Procurement Helpdesk.
Initially, a designated representative from the supplier will be invited to register. This person becomes the "Supplier Administrator" and is responsible for managing user access. After registration, the Supplier Administrator can add more users from their company.
To add users, make sure the Supplier Administrator is logged in and follow the steps outlined in the Create Users guide.
New users will receive an email invitation with instructions to complete their registration and set up their account.
You can find a detailed overview of the Supplier Administrator’s responsibilities in the Go-Live Checklist.
Yes. During the initial registration, you’ll be asked whether your company already has an SAP Fieldglass account. Select “Yes” and enter your company’s existing account details to link it with the new one. Once completed, click “Submit.”
Yes. Before you receive the SAP Fieldglass invitation email, IBM will try to retrieve your Ariba Network ID. You’ll be able to verify this during registration. Having a valid Ariba Network ID linked to your Fieldglass profile is important for successful invoicing.
Please check out the following knowledge article on Adding User Proxies.
Business
Yes. Even if your company isn’t physically located in one of the countries where IBM uses SAP Fieldglass, if you had been contacted by us to register, you’ve been identified as a supplier or business partner of IBM entities that are. This means you’re included in the SAP Fieldglass pilot wave and are expected to stay informed and complete the registration process to continue doing business with these IBM entities.
Please confirm with your IBM representative.
In SAP Fieldglass, transactions involve managing contingent workforce and services procurement. This includes creating and submitting work orders (WOs) or Statements of Work (SOWs), routing them through workflows, and managing responses and approvals. Additionally, Fieldglass handles time and expense sheet submissions, and invoicing too.
The transactions available there depends on country, if uncertain, please consult with your IBM representative.
Yes. The legacy tools will remain available for an extended transition period. You’ll still be able to access information and take action on transactions and requisitions submitted before the SAP Fieldglass go-live.
Additionally, if your company transacts in countries that are not yet enabled for SAP Fieldglass, you should continue using the legacy tools for those transactions.
If your company’s legal entity name, bank account, Remit-To address, supplier name, or tax information has changed, please notify IBM Procurement Helpdesk or contact your IBM representative. IBM will initiate and manage the necessary updates to your supplier records in their systems.
Contact SAP Ariba customer service if you have any questions related to your Ariba Network account including platform functions, settings or navigation, For questions related to IBM business processes such as an RFx, contact the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) Support team.