A trading relationship request, or TRR, is an email sent directly from the Ariba Network on behalf of IBM, requiring your acceptance to transact with IBM over the Ariba Network.

Sender: ordersender-prod@ansmtp.ariba.com;

Subject: Action Requested: Accept trading relationship request from IBM Corporation for tansacting on the Ariba Network.

This is a mandatory action to accept the trading relationship between your company and IBM to successfully enable PO to Invoice transactions over the Ariba Network with IBM. Even if you already have an existing Ariba Network account, it is mandatory to accept the trading relationship. If you are not the right person to accept the TRR, you can simply forward the email notification to the correct contact so they can proceed to establish the relationship.