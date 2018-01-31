Explore supplier communications about IBM's new strategic source to pay solution
January 31, 2018
Valued Supplier,
We would like to inform you that IBM® is transitioning globally to a new purchasing system for goods and services. Although IBM will continue to manage the process, the new system, hosted by SAP Ariba, may change the way we work with you.
The new solution provides many new ways for you to transact with IBM, including sourcing events, real-time purchase orders and invoice automation, where not prohibited by local law. Additionally, this solution provides quicker fulfillment and reduces administrative expense. Conducting business on the Ariba Network is required to continue doing business with IBM.
As we proceed in this deployment you will receive information including next steps on how to join Ariba Network. There are no fees to register. Additionally, any fees based on transactions conducted between your company and IBM using the Ariba Network are automatically covered by IBM.
While we aim for seamless integration, we do count on your support and understanding during the early stages of this transformation. We believe this shift will strengthen our collaboration and allow for more robust purchasing capabilities.
Thank you for your support, and we look forward to a continued successful relationship.
Best Regards,
Bob Murphy
Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer
As we announced in our previous notification sent on January 31, 2018, IBM is moving to a new purchasing system for goods and services. This transformation will be completed using a phased approach.
Read more details about this initiative:
What does this transformation mean for your company?
Conducting business on the Ariba Network is required for you to continue doing business with IBM. Your purchase orders, order confirmations, ship notices and invoices will be transmitted using this platform which brings many benefits including real-time PO delivery, use of online catalogs and invoice automation, where not prohibited by local law.
Is there a cost associated with this initiative?
There are no fees to register. Additionally, any fees based on transactions conducted between your company and IBM using the Ariba Network are automatically covered by IBM. However, depending on how much you use your account to do business with your other customers, fees may apply. To learn more about potential fees with other customers, please visit SAP Ariba Subscriptions and Pricing.
What are the next steps?
In the coming days, Ariba will send you communications and instructions for joining the network. This includes establishing a trading relationship with IBM and configuring your account. We appreciate your prompt action on all requests regarding this initiative (not to exceed five business days). We are targeting the rollout of IBM's new Ariba-based procurement processes in 2Q 2018.
Communication letters
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on April 17, 2023, we will enable our Buy@IBM solution in Japan.
This marks another major milestone in IBM's Buy@IBM Procurement Transformation journey where Buy@IBM is already operational in Australia, New Zealand, China, United States, Mauritius, the Caribbean North District (CND) countries, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France and the two territories of French Polynesia and New Caledonia, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom, Canada, Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Qatar.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on March 14, 2022, we will enable our Buy@IBM solution in Canada, Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Qatar.
This marks another major milestone in IBM's Buy@IBM Procurement Transformation journey where Buy@IBM is already operational in Australia, New Zealand, China, United States, Mauritius, the Caribbean North District (CND) countries, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France and the two territories of French Polynesia and New Caledonia, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and United Kingdom.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on June 28, 2021, we will enable our Buy@IBM solution in Spain, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. NOTE: Saudi Arabia will deploy as paper invoicing only.
Please note that the United States, China, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Mauritius, Austria, Switzerland, UK, Ireland, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Caribbean North District countries are already operational on Buy@IBM.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on February 22, 2021 we will enable our Buy@IBM solution in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, France and the two territories of French Polynesia and New Caledonia.
Our suppliers in relationship with IBM in the U.S., A/NZ, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, China, United Kingdom, Ireland, Mauritius, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean North District countries have been taking advantage of Buy@IBM's easy order tracking and invoicing capabilities as early as 2018.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on November 9, 2020, we enabled our Buy@IBM solution in Australia and New Zealand.
Our suppliers in relationship with IBM in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, China, United Kingdom, Ireland, Mauritius, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean North District countries have been taking advantage of Buy@IBM's easy order tracking and invoicing capabilities as early as 2018.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on August 3, 2020, we enabled our Buy@IBM solution in Italy.
Our suppliers in relationship with IBM in the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, China, United Kingdom, Ireland, Mauritius, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean North District countries have been taking advantage of Buy@IBM's easy order tracking and invoicing capabilities since 2018.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on April 20, 2020, we enabled our Buy@IBM solution in United Kingdom and Ireland.
Our suppliers in relationship with IBM in the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland,
China, Mauritius, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean North District countries have been taking advantage of Buy@IBM's easy order tracking and invoicing capabilities since 2018.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to announce a new phase in IBM's Procurement Transformation: on November 4, 2019, we enabled our Buy@IBM solution in two new countries: Austria and Switzerland.
Our suppliers in relationship with IBM in the U.S., Germany, China, Mauritius, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean North District countries have been taking advantage of Buy@IBM's easy order tracking and invoicing capabilities since last October.
To review the education materials, please visit Buy@IBM Supplier Guides.
Valued Suppliers,
We are pleased to inform you that our Buy@IBM solution is now live for Supplier registration and Sourcing events.
We are currently working on including the following processes in Buy@IBM starting 2H 2018:
Receiving purchase orders, sending order confirmations, submitting invoices and receiving remittances through the Ariba Network will be implemented using a phased approach per IBM buying country.
Currently we are in preparation for enabling our first buying countries for U.S., Germany, China, Mauritius, Azerbaijan and the Caribbean region.
We will inform you in separate communications as we move closer to enabling those functionalities for your country/company. Until further notice, please continue to submit invoices via the existing process as used today (i.e. EDI, WOI, paper).
Please note that conducting business on the Ariba Network will be required to continue doing business with IBM.
IBM is sponsoring the cost of this initiative. There are no fees to register. Any fees based on transactions conducted between your company and IBM using the Ariba Network are automatically covered by IBM. However, depending on how much you use your Ariba Network account to do business with your other customers, fees may apply. To learn more about potential fees with other customers, please visit Subscriptions and Pricing.
If you need support with any outstanding onboarding tasks or with updating your Ariba Network settings, please visit the Support center on the Ariba Network.
If you have IBM Procurement process related questions, please review the Buy@IBM Homepage, or contact our support team.
