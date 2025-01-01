Celebrating those who advance businesses, reshape industries, and create positive impact through partnership.
Congratulations to the six Global Winners of the 2024 IBM Partner Plus Awards selected for their demonstration of outstanding expertise, impact, innovation and partnership.
EY worked with a convenience store chain to create an AI-driven “Voice of the Associate” platform enabled by watsonx. The platform captures and records real-time feedback from associates using speech-to-text to transcribe audio messages, natural language processing and intelligent automation to drive workflows. The platform integrates with the client’s ServiceNow environment to turn insights into action by opening tickets and automating tasks. Results from the initial pilot included a 50% reduction in associate time spent creating maintenance tickets and reduced downtime of critical machinery, improving customer satisfaction and the store associate experience.
Habber Tec worked with Spain’s largest bank to implement a solution to automate and optimize back-office processes. Based on IBM Business Automation Workflow and IBM Automation Insights technologies, the solution helps organize and distribute tasks to agents across its operational centers and provides managers with a set of real-time dashboards, allowing them to better prioritize and balance workloads among the centers and the branch office teams. As a result, response time to complex client requests has been significantly reduced, and office staff is able to spend more quality time with clients.
Converge helped their financial services client significantly improve their data security and compliance strategy, reduce the risk of data breaches and enhance overall management using IBM Guardium. Managed Services provided by Converge, including unique Audit Data Analysis services, also helped the client identify potential risk factors through pattern detection and context enrichment and improved operational efficiency and delivered cost savings.
Silver Egg Technology is leveraging watsonx.ai to quickly and fairly evaluate resumes and flag high potential applicants. The solution proposes specific evaluation criteria based on a job description, evaluates the resumes based on the criteria and ranks candidates. Top candidates can then be immediately scheduled for an interview, with offers delivered to the right candidates in under a week, reducing the time from receipt of the resume to an offer by as much as 75%.
Intercompany worked with their client to address the limitations of its on-premise computer network. The client needed more flexibility to increase or decrease server capacity according to demand while also ensuring that the system maintained high availability and reliability. Intercompany migrated its client a modernized environment with IBM Cloud and IBM Power Systems Virtual Server, enabling significant gains in terms of security, reliability, and performance. As a result of the migration, the client increased computational capacity by 200% and now has the flexibility and agility to meet business needs on-demand.
Wipro designed a solution, based on IBM App Connect, that enables synchronization of data between IBM TRIRIGA and IBM Envizi, allowing their retail client to better inform its decision-making and measure its progress toward meeting ESG goals. Within six months of implementing the solution, the client was able to measure a 23% reduction in emissions, a 21% decrease in energy consumption, and a 32% decline in operating costs.
AI for Business - EY
Modernization - Kyndryl
Digital defense - Converge Technology Solutions
Automation - EY
Digital labor - ActionKPI
Sustainability - Cohesive
AI for Business - Tata Consultancy Services
Modernization - Silverlake Holdings Sdn Bhd
Digital defense - Deloitte India
Automation - Tech Mahindra Limited
Digital labor - LTIMindtree
Sustainability - Wipro Limited
AI for Business - AIT, Inc.
Modernization - OmniScience
Digital defense - Central Soft Service Co.,Ltd.
Automation - NEC Corporation
Digital labor - Silver Egg Technology CO.,Ltd.
Sustainability - ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation
AI for Business - Agile Business Process UK Limited
Modernization - Anycloud A/S
Digital defense - SmarterProcess
Automation - Habber Tec
Digital labor - Visito AS
Sustainability - EY Ukraine
AI for Business - Proa Tecnologia Criativa LTDA
Modernization - InterCompany
Digital defense - PrimeUp
Automation - ViaFlow: Design and Technology
Digital labor - CertSys Tecnologia da Informação LTDA
Sustainability - ScaleUP Consultoria
The Partner Plus Awards are IBM’s award program for business partners. Partners eligible to win an award are part of IBM Partner Plus, a program designed to help deepen partners’ technical expertise, accelerate time to market and win with clients with AI and hybrid cloud.