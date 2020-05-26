IBM Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Professional Certificates on edX

Thanks to COVID-19, the future of work is here. Work, as we know, it has temporarily changed completely. From where, to how, and to some extent, even what our work entails has transformed dramatically in the past three months. As the health guidelines that dictate our lives change on an everyday basis, so does our need to comply accordingly. Gartner offers insights into the large-scale shifts in the workplace due to COVID-19. One of the new emerging trends is the separation of critical skills and critical roles.