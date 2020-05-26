IBM Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Professional Certificates on edX

Thanks to COVID-19, the future of work is here. Work, as we know, it has temporarily changed completely. From where, to how, and to some extent, even what our work entails has transformed dramatically in the past three months. As the health guidelines that dictate our lives change on an everyday basis, so does our need to comply accordingly. Gartner offers insights into the large-scale shifts in the workplace due to COVID-19. One of the new emerging trends is the separation of critical skills and critical roles.
The increasing move to unbundle work from jobs shifts the focus from roles to skills instead. Today, the most in-demand skills are a combination of soft-skills and hard-skills. At IBM, we believe that making learning accessible is key to closing the skills gap, which is why we have partnered with some of the prominent MOOC providers to provide a wide variety of courses for you.
edX is a trusted platform for education and learning. Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 20 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world, and industry-leading companies. These IBM programs build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today’s most in-demand fields.
The rate of change spurred by technology, and now the pandemic requires skills development to be an ongoing process. Adopting a growth mindset and becoming a lifelong learner is essential for ongoing employability. Continue your learning journey with the professional certificate programs and other courses hosted by IBM.