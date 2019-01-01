Creating inclusive spaces and opportunities for everyone both within IBM and globally
By providing an inclusive environment that encourages learning and exploration of new ideas and innovative approaches, we can make the greatest impact with our clients, partners, colleagues, and the world. Fostering a culture underpinned by our purpose, values, and growth behaviors, is what drives us. It’s what motivates employees to do their best work.
Together, we think big, set the pace for our industry, forge partnerships, and make the world work better.