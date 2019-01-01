Home

Impact

Equitable

Equitable impact

Creating inclusive spaces and opportunities for everyone both within IBM and globally

Read the 2023 IBM Impact Report
Our focus

By providing an inclusive environment that encourages learning and exploration of new ideas and innovative approaches, we can make the greatest impact with our clients, partners, colleagues, and the world. Fostering a culture underpinned by our purpose, values, and growth behaviors, is what drives us. It’s what motivates employees to do their best work.

Together, we think big, set the pace for our industry, forge partnerships, and make the world work better.
See how IBMers leverage technology for impact in the 2023 IBM Impact Report
Discover the free education program that helps underrepresented communities in tech develop valuable new skills Learn more
The New Collar program creates career pathways for candidates without advanced degrees Learn more
By skilling 30 million people by 2030, IBM takes bold action to close the skills gap Learn more
Our commitments
Diversity and inclusion
  • USD 250 million investment in apprenticeships and new-collar programs by 2025
  • Maintain our longstanding practice of pay equity, ensuring equal pay for equal work
Community development
  • Skill 30 million people globally by 2030
  • Log 4 million volunteer hours by 2025
Supply chain responsibility
  • 15% of first-tier supplier diversity spend from Black-owned suppliers by 2025

Impact areas

Education & skills
Be Equal
Supply chain responsibility
IBMer volunteers
IBM careers
Red Hat EEO-1 snapshot

Reports

See all reports and policies
Stories

Learn how IBM connects technology and people to change the world

 Read the IBM Impact blog