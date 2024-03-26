Streamlining Life Sciences Research: Simplifying Data Access with Design Principles

Life Sciences research and development is complicated: complex tasks are carried out in an environment of big data, specialised technology and regulated processes. The challenges of this complexity risks making processes and interactions iterative, slow and expensive. To accelerate innovation in the development of safe and effective treatments, Life Sciences organisations need to cut through these challenges and move faster. The discipline of Design Thinking can provide a step change in the approach to help us accelerate processes behind the innovation of new treatments and significantly reduce the time to market.

When access to complex analytics tools is provided in a user-friendly way, improving the experience of accessing data, see ChatGPT, the speed of uptake can be exponential. It took ChatGPT just two months to reach 100 million users, redefining the benchmark for digital adoption. Delivering analytical services that are this easy to use is challenging but we believe that a focus on accessibility is critical to unlocking the value from all kinds of data and processes.