This new IDC research highlights IBM Consulting’s broad and deep expertise of Red Hat OpenShift environments, on which IBM’s own hybrid cloud strategy relies, and which includes more than 40 hybrid cloud journeys that provide a technical path for clients to migrate to Red Hat OpenShift. Whether through specific expertise or an assortment of resources, our consultants have the knowledge to help clients adopt this cloud delivery model to help modernize, migrate and manage their applications. For many organizations, the decision to confer with IBM Consulting to help with their use of Red Hat OpenShift—including application modernization, migration and management—came down to 2 key themes: deploying quickly and deploying efficiently.

With insights from global- and industry-diverse large enterprises using IBM Consulting to support their use of Red Hat OpenShift, IDC’s research identified a direct connection between IBM’s expertise for their Red Hat OpenShift environments and Kubernetes orchestration to business results and realized benefits. Key highlights from the IDC findings related to the deployment and efficiency of generating more value from Red Hat OpenShift as a business platform included:

faster application modernization and migration, with IBM support, which reduced modernization and migration activities by an average of four months; 38% faster to market with new application features due to development efficiencies on Red Hat OpenShift, which led to more application functionality in less time ; and,

; and, 74% less productivity loss due to unplanned downtime.

Among other business value benefits, the research notes that IBM Consulting and Red Hat OpenShift can help clients achieve an average savings of USD 78,500 in annual benefits per application running in their environments—nearly USD 20 million in cost savings for the average enterprise—while deriving upwards of 320% return on investment, with a 7-month payback, and an average of 9% lower infrastructure costs savings of over a 3-year span due to improved architecting and efficient use of infrastructure resources.

The IDC research concluded that “the combination of IBM’s expertise, prebuilt assets, best practices and direct support accelerates deployment, modernization and migration efforts, optimizes IT infrastructures, enhances development activities and improves overall performance and reliability.” With significant financial gains and efficiencies, the results of the study show that IBM can help organizations use Red Hat OpenShift as a core business platform.

Companies that are interested in exploring the potential cost savings and business benefits of using IBM Consulting and Red Hat OpenShift should check out IDC’s business value assessment and see where they have the potential to save both time and money from benefits spanning IT staff productivity, risk mitigation, business productivity and IT infrastructure cost reductions.