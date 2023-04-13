How to build a decision tree model in IBM Db2

I will use a dataset of historical flights in the US. For each flight, the dataset has information such as the flight’s origin airport, departure time, flying time, and arrival time. Also, a column in the dataset indicates if each flight had arrived on time or late. Using examples from the dataset, we’ll build a classification model with decision tree algorithm. Once trained, the model can receive as input unseen flight data and predict if the flight will arrive on time or late at its destination.

1. Set up Db2 tables

The dataset I use in this tutorial is available here (link resides outside ibm.com) as a csv file.

Creating a Db2 table

I use the following SQL for creating a table for storing the dataset.

db2start connect to <database_name> db2 "CREATE TABLE FLIGHTS.FLIGHTS_DATA_V3 ( ID INTEGER NOT NULL GENERATED BY DEFAULT AS IDENTITY, YEAR INTEGER , QUARTER INTEGER , MONTH INTEGER , DAYOFMONTH INTEGER , DAYOFWEEK INTEGER , UNIQUECARRIER VARCHAR(50 OCTETS) , ORIGIN VARCHAR(50 OCTETS) , DEST VARCHAR(50 OCTETS) , CRSDEPTIME INTEGER , DEPTIME INTEGER , DEPDELAY REAL , DEPDEL15 REAL , TAXIOUT INTEGER , WHEELSOFF INTEGER , CRSARRTIME INTEGER , CRSELAPSEDTIME INTEGER , AIRTIME INTEGER , DISTANCEGROUP INTEGER , FLIGHTSTATUS VARCHAR(1) ) ORGANIZE BY ROW";

After creating the table, I use the following SQL to load the data, from the csv file (link resides outside ibm.com), into the table:

db2 "IMPORT FROM 'FLIGHTS_DATA_V3.csv' OF DEL COMMITCOUNT 50000 INSERT INTO FLIGHTS.FLIGHTS_DATA_V3"

I now have the ML dataset loaded into the FLIGHTS.FLIGHTS_DATA_V3 table in Db2. I’ll copy a subset of the records from this table to a separate table for the ML model development and evaluation, leaving the original copy of the data intact.

SELECT count(*) FROM FLIGHTS.FLIGHTS_DATA_V3

— — —

1000000

Creating a separate table with sample records

Create a table with 10% sample rows from the above table. Use the RAND function of Db2 for random sampling.

CREATE TABLE FLIGHT.FLIGHTS_DATA AS (SELECT * FROM FLIGHTS.FLIGHTS_DATA_V3 WHERE RAND() < 0.1) WITH DATA

Count the number of rows in the sample table.

SELECT count(*) FROM FLIGHT.FLIGHTS_DATA

— — —

99879

Look into the scheme definition of the table.

SELECT NAME, COLTYPE, LENGTH FROM SYSIBM.SYSCOLUMNS WHERE TBCREATOR = 'FLIGHT' AND TBNAME = 'FLIGHTS_DATA' ORDER BY COLNO