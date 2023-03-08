How IBM Consulting brings a valuable and responsible approach to AI

80% of efforts in artificial intelligence get stuck in proof of concept for reasons ranging from misalignment to business strategy, to mistrust in the model’s results. IBM brings together vast transformation experience, industry expertise, proprietary and partner technologies and IBM Research to work with clients wherever they are on their AI journey. With this combination of skills and partnerships, IBM Consulting is uniquely suited to help businesses build the strategy and capabilities to operationalize and scale trusted AI to achieve their goals.



Currently, IBM is one of few in the market that both provides AI solutions and has a consulting practice dedicated to helping clients with the safe and responsible use of that AI. IBM Consulting helps clients establish the organizational culture needed to safe-handle AI, build multi-disciplinary and diverse teams and think through risks and unintended effects. We work with businesses to identify low-risk uses cases, to assess, educate, and communicate across the organization and to stand up their own internal AI ethics board.



IBM embraces an open ecosystem approach, working with IBM technology as well as a diverse set of ecosystem partners including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Salesforce, and others, designing intelligence and productivity across mission critical workflows and systems. IBM Garage methodology co-creates, co-executes, and co-operates with enterprise teams to quickly ideate, pilot, test and scale projects. In the co-innovation phases, we employ ethics-driven exercises to ensure that our intentions match our actions.



IBM can help companies put AI into action today to re-imagine workflows with AI, to automate end-to-end enterprise processes, to replace mundane tasks to achieve productivity gains with AI-driven decision making, personalize employee and customer interactions, and more. Our AI services include:



Analytics and AI to build, train and deploy AI and ML models for your business. We will work together to integrate bespoke models into your operations, continually revise and optimize them over time.

AI and Automation Advisory to integrate best of breed AI and Automation solutions for full stack observation and orchestration, driving highly automated and predictive IT Operations across business processes, applications and hybrid clouds.

Full-Service Automation to leverage IBM’s full suite of technology and services platforms that enables straight through “touchless” processing with minimal human involvement.



IBM has a number of resources to help you learn more about AI and Automation services including research about the open-source tools available to activate against trust & transparency and IBM AI Ethics. You can also learn more about this three-part series by reading the first or second installment, or reaching out to an expert for start a conversation about your needs.