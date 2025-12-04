Computer Gross advances AI innovation in Italy with IBM watsonx

Computer Gross is one of Italy’s most established solution-oriented distributors and a long-standing IBM collaborator. For decades, the company has supported thousands of Italian organizations as they adopted new technology and modernized their systems. Today, its focus is squarely on AI and on the data foundation that makes it useful and reliable.

At IBM TechXchange 2025, we spoke with Davide Bagnoli, Team Leader for Cloud and AI at Computer Gross, about how the company is helping its partner ecosystem navigate this shift. Our conversation highlighted how central data and skills enablement have become in the Italian AI landscape.

“We work with data every day,” Davide said. “It gives us insight into the market and helps us understand where our partners need support.”