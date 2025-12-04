Computer Gross advances AI innovation in Italy with IBM watsonx

Computer Gross collaborates with nearly three hundred IBM Business Partners across Italy. These partners range from large system integrators to small specialist teams, including boutique firms with deep expertise in topics like AI, cloud and security. No matter their size, they all share the same challenge: keeping pace with rapidly changing AI technology.
To help Italy’s partner ecosystem build the skills needed to adopt AI responsibly, Computer Gross created the watsonx Competence Center. This significant internal investment is dedicated to advancing generative AI across the Italian market.
Their mission, in their own words, is to: “Promuovere l’utilizzo dell’AI Generativa nel mercato italiano, facilitando lo sviluppo degli use case allineati ai diversi settori di industria.” (Translated: “Promote the adoption of generative AI in the Italian market and help develop use cases aligned to industry sectors.”)
Davide explained how the Competence Center strengthens collaboration across the ecosystem: “If you are a small partner, you might not have the full set of skills to lead a complex AI project on your own. The Competence Center puts partners in contact with each other so they can share expertise and grow together.”
With structured training, certifications and direct access to IBM technology, the center is becoming a catalyst for AI readiness across Italy.